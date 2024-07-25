We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Point-Of-Care EEG System Significantly Reduces Length of Patient Stay in ICU

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: A new study has associated the use of Ceribell point-of-care EEG with a significant reduction in length of stay in the ICU (Photo courtesy of Ceribell, Inc.)
Image: A new study has associated the use of Ceribell point-of-care EEG with a significant reduction in length of stay in the ICU (Photo courtesy of Ceribell, Inc.)

Electroencephalography (EEG) is essential for diagnosing nonconvulsive seizures, which are linked to neuronal damage and adverse clinical outcomes. The potential benefits of quickly identifying these seizures with point-of-care EEG (POC-EEG) on clinical outcomes remain uncertain. Now, a new multi-center retrospective study has shown a significant association between the early detection of nonconvulsive seizures via POC-EEG and a reduction in intensive care unit (ICU) length of stay (LOS).

The study examined patient outcomes using the POC-EEG system from Ceribell, Inc. (Sunnyvale, CA, USA) compared to traditional EEG methods. Results demonstrated a significant decrease in ICU stay length, fewer discharges with severe functional disabilities, and a quicker initiation of EEG testing with the Ceribell system versus conventional EEG. The study, a propensity score matched sub-analysis of 283 patient records from the SAFER-EEG trial, was published in the journal Neurocritical Care and highlights a median ICU LOS that is 4.1 days shorter with Ceribell compared to traditional EEG.

Further, the study indicated an 18 percentage point reduction in patients discharged with poor functional outcomes, as measured by the modified Rankin Scale scores, when using the Ceribell system compared to conventional EEG. It also reported a median time to EEG that was 19 hours faster; 5.9 hours with Ceribell versus 25.3 hours with conventional EEG. These results contribute to the growing body of evidence that shows considerable delays in conventional EEG implementation across U.S. hospitals and affirm the clinical and economic advantages of the Ceribell system for detecting nonconvulsive seizures and managing patients at risk of nonconvulsive status epilepticus in acute care settings.

"These study results underscore the critical need for early assessment with point-of-care EEG, and the ability for providers to improve patient care while reducing length of stay and strain on hospital personnel through use of the Ceribell system," said Jane Chao, Ph.D., Ceribell Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The meaningful association between frontline access to Ceribell's point-of-care EEG and improved patient outcomes will continue to drive our commitment to revolutionizing neurodiagnostics."

Related Links:
Ceribell, Inc.

