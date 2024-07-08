We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jul 2024
Image: The finalists have been announced for the IHF Awards 2024 (Photo courtesy of IHF)
Image: The finalists have been announced for the IHF Awards 2024 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2024 after the judges completed scoring entries in all 7 Award categories.

The IHF Awards 2024 received more than 500 entries by hospitals and healthcare organizations from 37 countries and territories competing for the following Awards:

  • Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award – recognizing hospitals that excelled in the five dimensions of healthcare delivery: quality and safety, patient experience, cost efficiency, workforce wellbeing, and health equity and access.
  • Dr. Prathap C Reddy Excellence Award for Clinical Quality and Patient Safety – a new Award for 2024 – honoring hospitals for their innovative and exemplary projects or programs in enhancing clinical quality and patient safety.
  • American Hospital Association Excellence Award for Healthcare Workers’ Wellbeing – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in ensuring the wellbeing and sustainability of healthcare workers.
  • Mastercard Award for Hospital Operational Excellence – a new Award for 2024 – acknowledging measurable success in operational outcomes and efficiencies through projects, programs, or services.
  • American College of Healthcare Executives Excellence Award for Leadership and Management – honoring excellence or outstanding leadership and management in hospitals or healthcare organizations.
  • Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Low-Carbon Healthcare – recognizing impactful approaches to promoting sustainable healthcare, reducing carbon emissions, enhancing environmental responsibility, and contributing positively to the wellbeing of patients, staff and community.
  • Seddiqi Holding Excellence Award for Social and Environmental Responsibility – acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in advancing corporate social responsibility.

Out of more than 500 entries this year, a total of 49 finalists have been shortlisted for the 7 contested IHF Awards, from which the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards, as well as honorable mentions, will be selected and presented in each category. The shortlisted projects and program in each category represent the innovation, good practice, and service improvement transforming the healthcare sector in IHF Member organizations across the globe. The IHF Awards recognize and amplify exemplary work that improves the level, standard, quality, operational efficiency and sustainability of healthcare service delivery. This annual showcase of excellence in hospital leadership and management is one of the core programs by which the IHF fulfils its commitment to promoting international knowledge sharing and exchange.

The judging process involved an extensive review by members of the Awards Committee, comprising 44 healthcare leaders and senior executives from around the world. The scoring for the 6 Excellence Awards is based on five criteria: originality and innovation; intended impact; adaptability and scalability; scientific rigor; and clarity. For the Grand Hospital Award, entries were scored based on overall success in achieving the five dimensions of healthcare delivery (health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing), as well as ability to sustain their success, and achievements. The IHF Awards 2024 winners will be presented at the Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 11 September at the 47th World Hospital Congress in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). An audience of over 500 hospital and healthcare executives from around the globe will gather to celebrate the winning achievements.

“Since its inception in 2015, I cannot help but be impressed by the increasing number of high quality entries to the IHF Awards in each successive year – and 2024 is no exception. This global platform enables the IHF to spotlight innovative or outstanding projects that are making a real impact on healthcare delivery, clinical quality and patient safety. The learning from these Award-winning entries resonates with hospital leaders worldwide, inspiring future excellence and achievement that will, in turn, advance our health services and bring benefits to the communities which we serve,” said Dr. Lawrence Lai, Chair of the IHF Awards Committee, sharing his impression of this year’s submissions.

“On behalf of the Awards Committee, I would like to sincerely thank all of the hospitals and healthcare organizations for their enthusiastic participation in the Awards program this year. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the sponsors for making the Awards possible, and members of the Awards Committee for their dedication and meticulous work in scoring entries and selecting this year’s very worthy IHF Awards recipients,” added Dr. Lawrence Lai.

IHF

