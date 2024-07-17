We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




Pocket-Sized Invention Revolutionizes Ability to Swiftly Detect Pathogens in Hospital Setting

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: A smartphone records the Raman spectrum of an unknown material for further analysis (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M University Engineering)
Image: A smartphone records the Raman spectrum of an unknown material for further analysis (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M University Engineering)

Traditionally, the detection of pathogens in a hospital environment could take several days. Now, a new technology combining a cellphone camera with a Raman spectrometer—a sophisticated laser-based chemical analysis tool—enables the rapid detection of drugs, chemicals, and biological molecules that are invisible to the naked eye.

Engineers at Texas A&M University Engineering (College Station, TX, USA) have developed a handheld cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system. This device allows for the non-invasive identification of potentially hazardous chemicals or materials directly in the field, particularly beneficial in remote locations where traditional, larger laboratory spectrometers are impractical due to their size and power requirements. This innovative Raman spectrometer system incorporates lenses, a diode laser, and a diffraction grating—a compact, square-shaped surface that disperses light for analysis—along with a standard cellphone camera to capture the Raman spectrum. The resulting spectrum’s peaks provide detailed information about the chemical makeup and molecular structure of a substance based on the intensity and location of these peaks.

To operate the device, a cellphone is positioned behind the transmission grating with the camera aligned to capture the Raman spectrum. A laser directs a beam at a sample, such as a bacterium placed on a slide. The cellphone camera records the resulting spectrum. When combined with a dedicated cellphone app/database, this portable device facilitates immediate on-site identification of materials. Previously, such identification required collecting extensive biological samples for laboratory analysis, which could take many hours or days. Unlike traditional Raman spectrometers, which can cost thousands of dollars, this new device is significantly more affordable and can identify materials much more quickly.

“It’s a small device that can tell you the composition of a particular system, material or sample,” said Dr. Peter Rentzepis, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, who holds a patent for the hand-held cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system. “You can even have it in your pocket.”

Related Links:
Texas A&M University Engineering

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Washer Disinfector
TIVA 10-M

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Advances in Image-Guided Methods Enabling Intelligent Surgical Robots for Precise...
Augmented Reality Headset Gives Surgeons "X-Ray Vision" During Procedures
Pulsed Field Ablation Procedures Found Safe and Effective For Atrial Fibrillation...
Image: ImmersiveAR is an FDA-510(k) cleared augmented reality (AR) software (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Breakthrough AR Surgical System Brings Precision-Enhanced Visualization into the OR

State-of-the-art mixed reality and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are revolutionizing the field of surgery. Now, a groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) technology platform enables surgeons... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Image: The finalists have been announced for the IHF Awards 2024 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2024 after the judges completed scoring entries in all 7 Award categories. The IHF Awards... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE