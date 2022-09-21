We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Sep 2022 - 30 Sep 2022
18th EuGMS Congress – European Geriatric Medicine Society
29 Sep 2022 - 01 Oct 2022
EUSOBI 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Breast Imaging
01 Oct 2022 - 04 Oct 2022
ACEP22 – Scientific Assembly of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records – which includes important patient-specific information such as their medication history and allergies. This lack of electronic compatibility often leads to wasteful and expensive duplication of tests, X-rays and paperwork that can interfere with the treatment of patients. A recent study highlights how the use of electronic health records have resulted in better quality of care – which can direct the next steps of government programs to ensure hospitals use electronic health records in a way that promotes interoperability, or the ability for various health care organizations to quickly access a patient’s records, reduce waste and speed up decision-making to improve patient health outcomes.

So far, the adoption and implementation of electronic health records has been a bumpy road. Electronic health records have widely been cited in research literature as the most cumbersome technology ever implemented in the health care industry. More than USD 30 billion has been invested by the U.S. government in the adoption and use of electronic health records by health care organizations in an attempt to improve the quality of care delivered to patients. In 2011, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid established the “Meaningful Use” program – now known as the “Promoting Interoperability Program” – which offers financial incentives to health care providers who effectively utilize electronic health records in a way that promotes information sharing, public health reporting and interoperability.

Researchers at the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO, USA) analyzed the impact of electronic health records on mortality rates for patients with various medical procedures and conditions. More than five million patients in 300 U.S. hospitals were included in the study, which merged large datasets from the electronic health records, the American Hospital Association and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Three main categories emerged: hospitals that meet the “Meaningful Use” requirements with their electronic health records, hospitals that fully implement electronic health records but not in a way that meets the “Meaningful Use” requirements, and hospitals that have either none or only partially implemented electronic health records.

The researchers found that the hospitals that meet the “Meaningful Use” requirements were able to improve quality of care and reduce patient mortality rates to a greater extent than hospitals in the other two groups. While the results show some optimism, the researchers have cautioned that more still needs to be done, including the need to analyze the impact of interoperability and advanced electronic health record functions on quality of care. However, the researchers believe that with the use of data mining and analytics, electronic health records can be better used going forward to potentially identify patient characteristics that put them at higher risks for possible infections or other conditions. The new research can be particularly useful for rural hospitals that historically have less resources and lag behind their urban counterparts in adopting health technology like telehealth and electronic health records. There have been many closures of rural hospitals, an issue that has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and rural patients tend to have more co-morbidities and worse health outcomes.

“This research highlights the importance of using electronic health records in a way that promotes interoperability to streamline processes, speed up decision-making, reduce wasted time and ultimately improve patient health outcomes,” said Kate Trout, assistant professor in the MU School of Health Professions and lead author on the study. “Ideally, the United States could implement one standardized electronic health records system for everyone to ensure compatibility, so policy makers can hopefully benefit from this research.”

“With this information, are there alerts we can put in after a surgery to ensure we follow up at critical points in time?” Trout added. “Are there certain patient populations that we can use the data to catch them earlier and make sure we give them extra care and not just put them through the same routine protocols as everyone else? That is how we move away from only focusing on implementing the technology and progress toward encouraging innovative ideas that ultimately improve patient health outcomes.”

Related Links:
University of Missouri 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Health IT News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Image: Artificial intelligence could help narrow heart attack gender gap (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women

Previous research has shown that women in the UK who have a heart attack receive poorer care than men at every stage. Women were 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis, highlighting the need... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Device with Stretchable Skin-Like Polymer Sensor Monitors Tumor Size
Algorithm Installed on Bedside Patient Monitor Tracks Consciousness of ICU Patients...
AKI Monitoring System Transforms Traditional Catheter into Next-Gen Smart Device...
Image: The BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (Photo courtesy of THROMBOLEX)

New Endovascular Catheter Shows Unprecedented Ability to Treat Pulmonary Artery Obstruction

A breakthrough device significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, according to findings... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Visualization Platform Brings Together Multiple Observation Modes for F...
Caterpillar-Like Soft Magnetic Millirobot Could Perform Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Bioresorbable Implantable Device Could Treat Pain After Surgery
Image: HOLO Portal Surgical Guidance (Photo courtesy of Surgalign)

World’s First Surgical Guidance System Incorporates AI and AR

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, augmented reality (AR) guidance system for spine surgery is set to transform patient outcomes. HOLO Portal, the world’s first surgical guidance system... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and...
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE