We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
31 Jul 2024 - 02 Aug 2024
IndoHealthCare 2024
02 Aug 2024 - 04 Aug 2024
38th Medicall Expo
20 Aug 2024 - 22 Aug 2024
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2024

Healthcare Device Powered By Body Heat Marks First Step Toward Battery-Free Wearable Electronics

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: The first healthcare device to be powered by body heat was made possible by the use of liquid-based metals (Photo courtesy of Carnegie Mellon)
Image: The first healthcare device to be powered by body heat was made possible by the use of liquid-based metals (Photo courtesy of Carnegie Mellon)

Portable, wearable electronics for physiological monitoring are gaining preference over traditional tethered devices in clinical settings due to their convenience for continuous or frequent monitoring. However, they often face challenges in power supply, requiring either large batteries or frequent recharging, which may not be practical for long-term use, particularly when devices are in hard-to-reach places or are difficult to remove or reapply. In a novel development, researchers have now demonstrated that a healthcare device can be powered entirely by body heat. By integrating a pulse oximetry sensor with a flexible, stretchable, wearable thermoelectric power generator composed of liquid metal, semiconductors, and 3D-printed rubber, the novel approach offers a viable solution to battery life issues.

The team at Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) developed a new approach to extend the battery life of wearable devices by converting body heat into electrical energy using thermoelectric generators (TEGs). This innovation includes the creation of TEGsense, a health monitoring wearable that harnesses body heat for electricity to power a photonic sensing device without the need for batteries. This system utilizes high-performance TEGs made from 3D-printed elastomers blended with liquid metal epoxy polymer composites and thermoelectric semiconductors, ensuring elastic compliance and mechanical compatibility with the body.

These thermoelectric generators were tested in both energy harvesting (Seebeck) and active heating/cooling (Peltier) modes to assess their efficiency under different physical activities such as sitting, walking, and running. During tests, when worn on the forearm and engaged in outdoor walking, the TEG arrays successfully powered electronic circuitry to collect and wirelessly transmit photoplethysmography (PPG) waveform data to an external PC via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The research also included testing the voltage output of these devices on the chest and wrist of participants who were at rest and in motion. Results indicated that device performance was enhanced on the wrist and during movement, benefiting from the increased airflow cooling on one side of the device while the other side was heated by the body, thus maximizing the temperature differential required for efficient energy generation.

“This is the first step toward battery-free wearable electronics,” said Mason Zadan, a graduate student and first author of the study published in Advanced Functional Materials.

Related Links:
Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Cardiograph
PageWriter TC10

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Electrosurgical Device Could Be a Game-Changer for Breast Cancer Treatment...
New Robotic Navigation Platform Provides Surgeons Best-In-Class Solution for Ort...
Breakthrough AR Surgical System Brings Precision-Enhanced Visualization into the...
Image: Electronic prompt for surgeons may reduce breast cancer overtreatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EHR–Based Nudge Intervention for Surgeons to Reduce Breast Cancer Overtreatment

Sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) is a critical surgical technique used to assess if breast cancer has spread to the underarm lymph nodes, although it's not necessary for all patients. Undergoing SLNB... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE