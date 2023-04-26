We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
27 Apr 2023 - 30 Apr 2023
CAR 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting – Canadian Association of Radiologists
27 Apr 2023 - 29 Apr 2023
123rd Congress of the Japan Surgical Society (JSS)
27 Apr 2023 - 30 Apr 2023
JPR 2023 – 53rd São Paulo Conference on Radiology & 25th Meeting of the Latin American Congress of Pediatric Radiology

First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Apr 2023
Print article
Image: Serenus.AI`s solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: Serenus.AI`s solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

The medical authorizations market is plagued by inefficiencies, leading to delays in care, resource waste, overuse of services, and inconvenience for all parties involved. All that could change with the launch of the first patented autonomous clinically objective, Generative AI, case-by-case review system that is designed to improve the utilization and prior-authorization processes before medical procedures.

Serenus.AI’s (Tel Aviv, Israel) innovative system streamlines medical authorizations by automatically extracting anonymous clinical information from the patient's medical record and analyzing it using its AI engine, which is based on the latest research, guidelines, and best practices. This process enables the system to provide an immediate personalized authorization if the procedure is indicated. If the procedure is not indicated, the utilization manager receives a comprehensive, real-time report highlighting the related medical factors and alternative conservative pathways. Serenus.AI's solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and oncology treatments.

“Today's prior authorizations are reported to create care delays which can lead to serious adverse events. Serenus.AI's end-to-end personalized medical authorizations system, overcomes this reality by automating the medical authorizations processes while providing personalized detailed pathways,” said Hillary Harel, Serenus.AI CEO. “Serenus.AI's solution advances care quality and effectiveness, boosts satisfaction across the board and reduces both medical and administrative costs. Our system, in alignment with the value-based care model, improves patient outcomes twofold: those who do not need the procedure are saved from unnecessary pain and complications while those waiting for a critical procedure are quickly approved. This transparency saves the providers and the payers variable time and administrative burden of the existing back-and-forth process prevalent in the review models today.”

Related Links:
Serenus.AI 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Physical Therapy Table
PT100
New
Automatic Urinary Flow Meter
AUFI V2.0
New
Washer Thermodisinfector
MAT LD100

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Health IT News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
Image: ML algorithm uses hospital data and social determinants of health data to diagnose a stroke (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy

Stroke is one of the most frequently misdiagnosed medical conditions, and prompt detection is crucial for effective treatment. Patients treated within an hour of symptom onset have a higher chance of survival... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Innovative Three-Step Ablation Strategy for Atrial Fibrillation Improves Patient...
Graphene `Tattoo` Implant Treats Cardiac Arrhythmia with Light
Wearable Piezoelectric Blood Pressure Sensor Could Help Predict Stroke or Heart ...
Image: The Atmo Gas Capsule is a world-first solution to accurately profile the gases within the gut (Photo courtesy of Atmo)

World-First Ingestible Gas-Sensing Capsule Could Revolutionize Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Gut disorders are among the most common health issues worldwide, affecting tens of millions of people. Current diagnostic methods for gastrointestinal disorders are often invasive or rely on subjective... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Approach Limits Damage in Patients Following Brain...
Disruptive Technology Enables Endoscopists to Measure Polyps More Accurately
New Artificial Intelligence System Improves Surgeon Performance
Image: The Paradigm surgical navigation platform has received US FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Proprio)

First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform Reduces Need for Intraoperative Radiation

The surgical ecosystem urgently requires innovative technology to deliver insightful, real-time information to surgeons, operating room staff, and hospitals. An advanced surgical navigation platform now... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single...
Image: PA-100 AST System (Photo courtesy of Sysmex Europe)

Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient Settings

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are highly prevalent infectious diseases, impacting an estimated 150 million people worldwide. Typically, these infections are treated with antimicrobial drugs.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE