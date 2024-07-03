2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest Innovations

The 2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo (Haikou, China) together with the 8th Hainan International Health Industry Expo, will take place from November 15-17, 2024, at the Haikou Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in China. This event serves as a comprehensive platform for dialogue and collaboration in the field of medical tourism. It is anticipated to draw nearly 300 international hospitals and medical tourism service providers from around the world, showcasing a variety of distinctive medical services from different nations. The expo will not only facilitate connections between medical consumers and top international medical tourism providers but will also allow distributors and service providers to gain insights into the latest trends in global medical tourism, discover promising projects, and explore new business opportunities.

China’s outbound tourists number nearly 200 million annually, spanning almost 200 countries, indicating a substantial demand for medical and healthcare services due to their significant spending power. Hainan, recognized as China's international free trade zone and tourism island, offers unique advantages such as favorable tax policies and trade benefits that create an ideal environment for hosting medical tourism exhibitions. Additionally, Hainan offers visa-free access to tourist groups from 59 countries, enhancing its appeal as a host for international participants and visitors.

The Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, a national pilot zone, maintains direct ties with the majority of the top global pharmaceutical and medical equipment firms. The park features 135 oncology and rare disease treatments and devices not yet listed in China, highlighting its leadership in medical innovation. Hainan’s medical tourism services are varied, ranging from fertility treatments and intensive care to comprehensive health screenings and anti-aging therapies, catering to both domestic and international clients seeking premium medical solutions.

China is emerging as one of the largest international markets for medical tourism, with vast potential for growth. By hosting the World Medical Tourism Exhibition, Hainan not only boosts its own medical tourism sector but also meets the sophisticated healthcare needs of a global clientele. The event provides an opportunity for health consumers to access world-class medical resources, connect with leading medical tourism professionals worldwide, and tailor personal medical travel plans right from within China.

