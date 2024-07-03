We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest Innovations

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: The exhibition is expected to attract nearly 300 international hospitals (Photo courtesy of World Medical Tourism Exhibition)
Image: The exhibition is expected to attract nearly 300 international hospitals (Photo courtesy of World Medical Tourism Exhibition)

The 2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo (Haikou, China) together with the 8th Hainan International Health Industry Expo, will take place from November 15-17, 2024, at the Haikou Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in China. This event serves as a comprehensive platform for dialogue and collaboration in the field of medical tourism. It is anticipated to draw nearly 300 international hospitals and medical tourism service providers from around the world, showcasing a variety of distinctive medical services from different nations. The expo will not only facilitate connections between medical consumers and top international medical tourism providers but will also allow distributors and service providers to gain insights into the latest trends in global medical tourism, discover promising projects, and explore new business opportunities.

China’s outbound tourists number nearly 200 million annually, spanning almost 200 countries, indicating a substantial demand for medical and healthcare services due to their significant spending power. Hainan, recognized as China's international free trade zone and tourism island, offers unique advantages such as favorable tax policies and trade benefits that create an ideal environment for hosting medical tourism exhibitions. Additionally, Hainan offers visa-free access to tourist groups from 59 countries, enhancing its appeal as a host for international participants and visitors.

The Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, a national pilot zone, maintains direct ties with the majority of the top global pharmaceutical and medical equipment firms. The park features 135 oncology and rare disease treatments and devices not yet listed in China, highlighting its leadership in medical innovation. Hainan’s medical tourism services are varied, ranging from fertility treatments and intensive care to comprehensive health screenings and anti-aging therapies, catering to both domestic and international clients seeking premium medical solutions.

China is emerging as one of the largest international markets for medical tourism, with vast potential for growth. By hosting the World Medical Tourism Exhibition, Hainan not only boosts its own medical tourism sector but also meets the sophisticated healthcare needs of a global clientele. The event provides an opportunity for health consumers to access world-class medical resources, connect with leading medical tourism professionals worldwide, and tailor personal medical travel plans right from within China.

Related Links:
World Medical Tourism Exhibition

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Hydrogen Peroxide & Plasma Sterilizer
130HPO

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Hydrogel Could Provide Alternative to Pacemakers
Novel Capsule Releases Microscopic Robots into Colon to Treat Inflammatory Bowel...
Innovative Cuffless Blood Pressure Device Streamlines and Enhances Hypertension ...
Image: The new system addresses potentially dangerous problems associated with traditional pacemakers and defibrillators (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Groundbreaking System Combining Leadless Pacemaker with Subcutaneous Defibrillator to Revolutionize Cardiac Care

A major complication with traditional pacemakers and defibrillators is the risk of infection, which may require the removal of the leads—insulated wires that convey electrical impulses to the heart.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Python Teeth-Inspired Device Revolutionizes Rotator Cuff Repair Surgery
Non-Eluting Coating Actively Kills Bacteria Contaminating Surface of Medical Devices...
Novel Technologies to Improve Bladder Surgery and Monitoring
Image: The endoscopic technique allows a smaller area of the skull to be surgically opened (Photo courtesy of Osaka Metropolitan University)

New Endoscopic Neurosurgery Approach Targets Difficult Tumors at Skull Base

Tumors at the base of the skull represent some of the most challenging cases for neurosurgical removal. The present method for their extraction has been through the microscopic anterior transpetrosal approach... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE