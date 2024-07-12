Breakthrough AR Surgical System Brings Precision-Enhanced Visualization into the OR

State-of-the-art mixed reality and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are revolutionizing the field of surgery. Now, a groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) technology platform enables surgeons and residents to visualize pre-operative planning information augmented into their working environment for improved clinical planning, resident training, and patient education.

ImmersiveAR is a natural extension of ImmersiveTouch Inc.’s (Chicago, IL, USA) AI-powered suite of virtual surgical planning products and services, which have already made significant advances in cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) surgeries by reducing the typical pre-operative planning time from seven days to mere minutes. This technology allows surgeons to simulate modifications to bone structures and plan the desired aesthetic outcomes, customizing the procedure to each patient’s specific anatomy, which helps to reduce the likelihood of errors and complications.

ImmersiveAR enables surgeons to visualize and interact with 3D virtual surgical plans, whether created by ImmersiveTouch or other virtual surgical planning providers, overlaid within the operating room environment. This integration facilitates a seamless workflow from surgical planning to intraoperative 3D visualization, allowing surgeons to verify their planned movements and minimize the need for trial and error during the operation. The platform is versatile, and designed to support various surgical procedures. Having received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical use in the operating room, ImmersiveTouch is set to begin immediate commercialization of ImmersiveAR in the United States.

“ImmersiveAR brings a new frontier in intraoperative 3D visualization,” said Jay Banerjee, CEO of ImmersiveTouch. “The surgical field has long relied on traditional two-dimensional imaging technology to navigate complex patient anatomy. Our platform introduces advanced holographic visualization to transform how surgeons plan and perform procedures.”

