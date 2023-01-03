AR Visualization Software for Complex Surgeries a Huge Step Forward for Surgeons

An augmented reality (AR) visualization software for complex surgeries displays patient CT and MRI as three-dimensional holograms in AR headsets, helping surgeons visualize surgical plans, anatomical targets, and cutting guides alongside or overlayed on the patient. The software can be used during surgery and pre-operative planning and includes hand tracking and voice recognition features.

With the FDA-approved IntraOpVSP from Xironetic (Oklahoma City, OK, USA), patient data translates from two-dimensional TV screens and monitors into three-dimensional extended reality to provide a heads-up reference during surgery. IntraOpVSP displays segmented three-dimensional holograms originally acquired from sources such as CT and MRI using extended reality head-mounted displays such as the Microsoft HoloLens 2, all while preserving the actual scale of the anatomical data. Surgeons can utilize intuitive voice commands and gesture interfaces to view and interact with holographic patient data in the operating room. Using intuitive voice and gesture interactions, surgeons can place or orient patient holographic data in the operating field to visualize with the patient using IntraOpVSP. Surgeons can perform complex fragment planning for challenging reconstructive surgeries, and utilize three-dimensional patient data to plan cuts or roadmap to difficult structures.

Holographic visualizations can provide intuitive shape and contour information in cases such as trauma reconstruction. Surgeons can visualize steps in surgical sequences and plan for contingencies during the operation. Surgeons can use holographic models in the operating room to aid in bending and contouring reconstruction hardware. IntraOpVSP provides high-fidelity data with high-contrast colors and shading optimized for bright operating room lighting. Current and planned use cases for IntraOpVSP are expected to align to the needs of physicians across general, craniofacial and maxillofacial, neuro, orthopedic, plastic, thoracic and vascular surgery disciplines.

“IntraOpVSP is an extension to virtual surgical planning tools used today, bringing the insights of 3D visualization of CT and MRI data into the operating room to support improved surgical outcomes,” said Christian El-Amm, MD, Xironetic founder, and chief pediatric surgeon at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. “Our software is a huge step forward for surgeons and their patients, and the FDA’s clearance is another important milestone in getting it into operating rooms everywhere.”

