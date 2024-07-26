First-of-its-Kind Trial to Measure Ejection Fraction Severity Directly from AI-Enabled Remote ECG Wearable

Echocardiograms are a standard diagnostic tool to measure ejection fraction but require a clinical setting for administration. This can pose challenges such as scheduling delays, staffing shortages, accessibility issues, and higher costs. A groundbreaking remote monitoring platform now offers a cost-effective alternative for measuring ejection fraction while minimizing patient inconvenience and enabling more regular assessments.

Developed by Peerbridge Health (New York, NY, USA), this innovative wearable ECG device is designed to deliver hospital-grade cardiac diagnostics and monitoring directly to patients' homes. The platform named Peerbridge Cor is an AI-powered device equipped with a three-lead, patented ambulatory electrocardiogram (AECG) wearable that utilizes a design derived from the Einthoven Triangle. This system uses ECG for diagnosing and monitoring critical cardiac functions more affordably than traditional methods. The data it collects offers actionable insights that can lead to early interventions, reduce hospital visits, and save lives.

Peerbridge Health has recently initiated the Ejection Fraction AI-enabled Clinical Trial (EF-ACT) to evaluate Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF) severity directly from its Peerbridge Cor wearable ECG device. This pivotal trial aims to facilitate immediate evaluations of EF Severity based on the American Society of Echocardiography scale, usable both in clinical settings and at home. Ejection Fraction Severity categories are crucial for clinicians to determine the extent of heart dysfunction, which aids in making informed treatment and prognosis decisions. The trial, set to involve around 1,000 patients across various centers, follows a successful feasibility study conducted in 2023.

"This is the first pivotal trial to study direct-from-ECG ejection fraction (EF) severity at this level of fidelity," said Peerbridge Health CEO and President Chris Darland. "The findings of this trial could have a profound effect on access and affordability of cardiac care."

