New Artificial Intelligence System Improves Surgeon Performance

- Graphene `Tattoo` Implant Treats Cardiac Arrhythmia with Light
- Wearable Piezoelectric Blood Pressure Sensor Could Help Predict Stroke or Heart Failure
- Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty Effective for Treatment of CTEPH Patients Unable to Undergo Surgery
- Ambulatory Continuous ECG Monitoring Solution Detects Difficult-to-Identify Heart Anomalies
- Wearable Devices Measure Seizure-Related Biosignals in Epileptic Patients
- Surgical System with Miniaturized and Flexible Robotic Arms Could Be a Game-Changer for Endoluminal Surgery
- Fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform Facilitates Complex Procedures
- Novel Robotic Bronchoscope System Enables Minimally Invasive Pulmonary Lesions Sampling
- Self-Folding Surgical Tools Fit Through Catheter for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Mechanical Nanosurgery Uses Nanotechnology and Precision Magnetics to Destroy Therapy-Resistant Brain Cancers
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single Blood Drop
- Fast and Innovative Multiplex PCR Platform Meets Infectious Disease Patient Needs at Point-of-Care
- 30-Minute Molecular Assay to Revolutionize Tuberculosis Diagnosis within Near Patient Settings
- Pocket Laboratory Offers Fast and Reliable Diagnosis at Point of Care
- Smartphone-Based Readerless System Measures Blood Glucose for Early Detection of Prediabetes
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
