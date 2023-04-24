We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




New Artificial Intelligence System Improves Surgeon Performance

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Apr 2023
Print article
AI offers a tool to improve surgeon performance (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
AI offers a tool to improve surgeon performance (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

As surgeons undergo training, they typically require guidance from seasoned doctors who can help refine their technique. Now, a new artificial intelligence (AI) system may soon offer valuable insights into a surgeon's performance, potentially reducing the need for direct supervision.

The Surgical AI System (SAIS) developed by researchers at California Institute of Technology (Caltech, Pasadena, CA, USA) and Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC, Los Angeles, CA, USA) aims to deliver objective evaluations of a surgeon's performance, with the ultimate goal of enhancing their skills and, consequently, their patients' outcomes. By analyzing a video recording of a surgical procedure, SAIS can determine the type of surgery being performed and assess the surgeon's execution quality. The system was trained on a vast collection of video data annotated by medical professionals, evaluating surgeons' performances down to individual discrete motions, such as handling a needle or manipulating tissue.

Once trained, SAIS was employed to review and assess the performance of surgeons during a wide array of procedures captured on video from various hospitals. Researchers hope that SAIS will guide surgeons on which skills need further development. To enhance the tool's usefulness, the AI system was designed to justify its assessments, enabling it to inform surgeons of their skill level and offer detailed feedback, supported by specific video clips.

During initial tests, researchers discovered an unintended bias in SAIS, causing it to rate surgeons' skill levels inaccurately based on an analysis of their overall movements. To address this issue, the AI system was directed to concentrate solely on relevant aspects of the surgical video. While this approach reduced the bias, it did not completely eliminate it, and researchers continue to work on refining the system.

"In high stakes environments such as robotic surgery, it is not realistic for AI to replace human surgeons in the short term," said Anima Anandkumar, Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and senior author of the studies. "Instead, we asked how AI can safely improve surgical outcomes for the patients, and hence, our focus on making human surgeons better and more effective through AI."

"Human-derived surgical feedback is not presently objective nor scalable," added Andrew Hung, a urologist with Keck Medicine of USC and associate professor of urology at Keck School of Medicine of USC. "AI-derived feedback, such as what our system delivers, presents a major opportunity to provide surgeons actionable feedback."

Related Links:

Caltech >>> www.caltech.edu

USC >>> www.usc.edu

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound Transducer/Probe Cleaner
Transeptic Cleaning Solution
New
4K Video Routing & Recording Solution
Evolution4K IP
New
Silver Supplier
Powered Shoulder Chair
NUVO Shoulder Chair
New
Air Oxygen Mixer
MaxVenturi

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
Image: ML algorithm uses hospital data and social determinants of health data to diagnose a stroke (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy

Stroke is one of the most frequently misdiagnosed medical conditions, and prompt detection is crucial for effective treatment. Patients treated within an hour of symptom onset have a higher chance of survival... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Graphene `Tattoo` Implant Treats Cardiac Arrhythmia with Light
Wearable Piezoelectric Blood Pressure Sensor Could Help Predict Stroke or Heart ...
Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty Effective for Treatment of CTEPH Patients Unable to...
Image: Novel ablation strategy improves freedom from arrhythmias in atrial fibrillation patients (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Innovative Three-Step Ablation Strategy for Atrial Fibrillation Improves Patient Outcomes

Total isolation of the pulmonary veins still remains the cornerstone of catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation. However, only 50-60% of patients maintain sinus rhythm after two years.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single...
Fast and Innovative Multiplex PCR Platform Meets Infectious Disease Patient Needs...
30-Minute Molecular Assay to Revolutionize Tuberculosis Diagnosis within Near Pa...
Image: The revolutionary B-Matrix offers rapid, reliable, cost-effective POC testing (Photo courtesy of Picodya)

Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) play a vital role in primary care and in diagnosing and treating cancer, cardiac dysfunction, and infectious diseases (such as HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, coronavirus, etc.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Image: The global electrosurgical devices market is anticipated to surpass USD 10 billion by 2029 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The global electrosurgical devices market was valued at over USD 7 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2023-2029 to surpass USD 10 billion by 2029.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE