World’s First Bloodless Blood Test to Revolutionize Heart Failure Management

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jun 2023
Image: Bloodless Blood Tests technology identifies worsening trends before a patient becomes symptomatic (Photo courtesy of GPx)
Image: Bloodless Blood Tests technology identifies worsening trends before a patient becomes symptomatic (Photo courtesy of GPx)

Blood diagnostic tests offer a valuable glimpse into a patient's overall health, especially for those with chronic conditions like heart failure. However, despite their importance, blood tests are not performed frequently enough to provide doctors with accurate, real-time information about a patient's condition between clinic visits. Blood testing can be time-consuming and costly for both patients and healthcare providers. As such, care providers often rely on less accurate health metrics, such as weight fluctuation, for patients with heart failure. Up until now, no solution has fully met the demand for accessible, precise remote monitoring of heart failure patients. Implantable pressure sensors are an option, but they are expensive, invasive, and only a few patients qualify and are willing to undergo the procedure. Now, an innovative platform uses algorithms to analyze digital biomarkers that correspond with blood biomarkers, offering insights into underlying blood diagnostics without requiring a single blood draw.

General Prognostics (GPx, Boston, MA, USA) is pioneering the potentially lifesaving Bloodless Blood Tests technology that detects deteriorating trends before a patient shows symptoms, enabling physicians to optimize treatment, stabilize the patient's condition, and possibly prevent an expensive and dangerous hospital readmission. Bloodless Blood Tests utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to calibrate digital biomarkers with blood biomarkers, providing timely, clinically significant information about the condition of heart failure patients. Algorithmic blood tests provide an easy, convenient, and cost-effective alternative to traditional blood monitoring. With GPx's Bloodless Blood Tests, communities worldwide can readily access vital blood biomarker information.

GPx's heart failure solution, CardioID, is designed for remotely monitoring advanced heart failure patients via a wearable device and an at-home blood test. CardioID is the first implant-free, needle-free remote blood monitoring solution for heart failure patients in the world. By offering real-time insights into patient blood biomarkers, CardioID can detect significant changes in a patient's condition even before symptoms emerge. Relying on the most reliable heart failure biomarker, NT-proBNP, CardioID's Bloodless Blood Test algorithms provide reliable and actionable results. Using only non-invasive digital biomarkers, CardioID identifies NT-proBNP spikes before patients show symptoms, offering physicians an opportunity to intervene and potentially avoid hospitalization.

Related Links:
GPx 

