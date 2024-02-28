We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




AI Captures ECG Patterns to Predict Future Sudden Cardiac Arrest

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: AI captures electrocardiogram patterns that could signal a future sudden cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: AI captures electrocardiogram patterns that could signal a future sudden cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Sudden cardiac arrest is a critical emergency, leading to death in 90% of cases within minutes. This condition occurs when the heart's electrical activity abruptly changes, causing it to stop beating. While heart conditions increase the risk, sudden cardiac arrest can also strike those without known heart issues. Preventing this event is crucial, and innovative clinical tools are essential for this purpose. Notably, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are showing promise in predicting sudden cardiac arrest, potentially helping doctors identify at-risk patients.

Now, two new studies by investigators at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles, CA, USA) support the use of AI in sudden cardiac arrest prediction. The first study involved training a deep learning algorithm to analyze electrocardiogram (ECG) patterns, which are recordings of heart electrical activity. The model examined ECGs from individuals who had suffered sudden cardiac arrest and those who had not, including 1,827 pre-cardiac arrest ECGs from 1,796 individuals who later experienced sudden cardiac arrest, and 1,342 ECGs from 1,325 people who did not. This Cedars-Sinai-developed AI model outperformed conventional methods, like the ECG risk score, in predicting out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest.

The second study focused on distinguishing between two causes of sudden cardiac arrest: pulseless electrical activity, where the heart’s electrical signals are too faint to produce a heartbeat, and ventricular fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can be treated with a defibrillator. After analyzing ECG patterns and patient characteristics, the researchers identified specific risk factors for each type. Patients with pulseless electrical activity sudden cardiac arrest were often older, overweight, anemic, or experienced shortness of breath. In contrast, those with ventricular fibrillation tended to be younger and had a history of coronary artery disease or chest pain as a warning sign.

“These studies exemplify the potential for AI to detect patterns in the body that the human eye and standard medical tests cannot,” said Paul Noble, MD, the Vera and Paul Guerin Family Distinguished Chair in Pulmonary Medicine and chair of the Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai. “We are getting closer to being able to use AI to prevent dangerous events such as sudden cardiac arrest.”

Related Links:
Cedars-Sinai

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Silver Member
Mobile X-Ray Barrier
Lead Acrylic Mobile X-Ray Barriers

Print article
Detecto

Latest AI News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
3D-Printable Tissue Adhesive with Blood-Repelling Feature to Revolutionize Surgical...
5G-Enabled Robotic Surgery Ushers in New Era in Gastric Cancer Treatment
Hemostatic Agent Derived From Mussels and Silkworm Cocoons Stops Organ Bleeding
Image: The MIRA surgical system has become the first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery device to receive FDA authorization (Photo courtesy of Virtual Incision)

First Ever Miniaturized Robotic-Assisted Surgery Device Approved for Colectomy Procedures

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS), known for smaller incisions and enhanced patient recovery, has evolved significantly with the advent of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), offering unparalleled precision... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE