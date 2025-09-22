We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Spine Model Could Reduce Surgical Risks

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Sep 2025

Nearly 3 in 10 adults in the United States have experienced lower back pain in any three months, making it the most common musculoskeletal pain. More...

Back pain is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, often resulting in chronic discomfort, missed work, and invasive procedures. Current lumbar spine modeling shows promise for treatment planning, but its slow, manual process and reliance on specialized expertise limit scalability and personalization. Now, a new artificial intelligence (AI) spine model could transform lower back pain treatment.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton, FL, USA), in collaboration with the Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Baptist Health (Boca Raton, FL, USA), have created a fully automated finite element analysis pipeline for lumbar spine modeling. Their innovation integrates AI tools such as nnUNet and MONAI with biomechanical simulators like GIBBON and FEBio. The system automatically converts standard medical images, including CT and MRI scans, into patient-specific models, mapping bones, cartilage, and ligaments before simulating spine movement and stress distribution.

Results published in World Neurosurgery showed that this automated pipeline reduced model preparation time by 97.9%, cutting it from more than 24 hours to just 30 minutes and 49 seconds. Tests confirmed that the virtual spine reacted like a real one, demonstrating realistic disc movement, ligament tension, and pressure during bending and stretching. By removing manual steps, the system delivered consistent, high-quality results without compromising biomechanical accuracy.

This breakthrough enables rapid, patient-specific simulations that can be used for preoperative planning, spinal implant optimization, and early detection of degenerative conditions. It improves speed and consistency, allowing clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions. Going forward, the researchers expect their technology to play a growing role in redefining spine care by uniting engineering with medicine to address complex musculoskeletal challenges.

“What sets our approach apart is its ability to automatically convert standard medical images like CT or MRI scans into highly accurate, patient-specific spine models,” said Maohua Lin, Ph.D., corresponding author and research assistant professor at the FAU Department of Biomedical Engineering. “Traditional manual methods require complex geometry processing, meshing, and finite element simulation setup, making them not only time-intensive but also highly dependent on the operator’s expertise. Our automated pipeline significantly reduces the time required, cutting what once took several hours or even days down to just minutes.”

Related Links:
Florida Atlantic University
Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Baptist Health


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Half Apron
Demi
Ureteral Dilatation Balloon
Dornier Equinox
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Portable Light-Based Brain Monitor Improves Dementia Diagnosis
CVD Risk Prediction Tool Could Guide Statin Therapy
New Ultrasound Technique Enables Safer Vein Access in Critically Ill Patient
Image: The TXA autoinjector delivers lifesaving treatment for severe bleeding as effectively as traditional IV methods (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

New Autoinjector Could Transform Trauma Care in Severe Bleeding Emergencies

Severe bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death in trauma, from battlefields to highway crashes. Although tranexamic acid (TXA) can significantly improve survival by stabilizing blood clots,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE