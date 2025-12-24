We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Miniature Non-Invasive Robotic Catheters to Improve Infertility Treatments

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Dec 2025

Minimally invasive procedures in reproductive and gynaecological medicine are often limited by the difficulty of navigating narrow, delicate anatomical pathways without damaging surrounding tissue. More...

Conventional catheters rely on mechanical pushing forces that can reduce precision and increase the risk of injury, particularly when delivering cells, embryos, or drugs to highly specific locations. These limitations can affect the success of infertility treatments and other reproductive interventions. A new class of miniature, magnetically controlled robotic catheters has now been shown to navigate complex environments smoothly while enabling highly localized delivery with minimal force on tissues.

Researchers at CIC nanoGUNE (Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain) have developed a scalable fabrication method to produce magnetic miniature robotic catheters by embedding magnetic particles within soft elastomeric material matrices. Each particle is programmed with a defined magnetic moment, allowing precise control when exposed to external magnetic fields.

Instead of relying on mechanical thrust, the catheters move through fluid and tissue-like environments using smooth, flagellum-like undulations generated by magnetic actuation. This motion significantly reduces the forces applied to surrounding tissues, lowering the risk of perforation or damage. The design allows the devices to maneuver through narrow, curved, and compliant channels that closely resemble real human anatomy.

The robotic catheters were tested in a range of experimental settings, including two-dimensional and three-dimensional models, soft materials with tissue-like compliance, and real ex vivo tissue linings. The system successfully demonstrated precise release of sperm directly into fallopian tube models and controlled placement of embryos in anatomically realistic environments. Additional validation was performed using three-dimensional anatomical models derived from X-ray tomography data.

The findings, published in Advanced Materials, show that the magnetic catheter platform can achieve high navigational precision while maintaining gentle interaction with biological structures. This combination of accuracy, flexibility, and low applied force represents a significant improvement over traditional catheter-based approaches used in reproductive medicine.

The platform lays a strong foundation for future biological and clinically relevant studies in reproductive health, including infertility treatment and management of recurrent pregnancy loss. Beyond reproductive medicine, the technology could be adapted for other precision-medicine applications requiring targeted delivery of drugs, cells, or biologics in confined anatomical spaces. The researchers plan to advance translational studies and explore expansion into additional biomedical fields.

“The device has proven its effectiveness in releasing sperm directly into the fallopian tubes, as well as in the precise release of embryos in 2D and 3D models, including materials with compliance similar to living tissue, as well as with real ex vivo tissue lining,” said Dr. Medina-Sánchez, leader of the Nanobiosystems group at nanoGUNE. “It has also been tested in 3D anatomical models based on X-ray tomography images. This holds promise for increasing the chances of success in cases of infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss."

Related Links:
CIC nanoGUNE


