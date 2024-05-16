We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Powerful AI Risk Assessment Tool Predicts Outcomes in Heart Failure Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 May 2024
Print article
Image: The new risk assessment tool determines patient-specific risks of developing unfavorable outcomes with heart failure (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The new risk assessment tool determines patient-specific risks of developing unfavorable outcomes with heart failure (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Heart failure is a serious condition where the heart cannot pump sufficient blood to meet the body's needs, leading to symptoms like fatigue, weakness, and swelling in the legs and feet, and it can ultimately result in death. It is a progressive disease, making it crucial for healthcare providers to identify patients at high risk of worsening outcomes. Now, researchers have introduced a potent new risk assessment tool designed to predict the prognosis of patients with heart failure. This tool marks an advancement over previous methods by utilizing machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess individual risks of developing serious complications associated with heart failure.

This innovative model was developed by researchers at the University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville, VA, USA), using anonymized data from thousands of patients who participated in heart failure clinical trials previously sponsored by the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. When evaluated, the model proved more effective than existing predictors in forecasting outcomes for a wide range of patients, including the likelihood of requiring heart surgery or a transplant, the risk of rehospitalization, and the risk of mortality. The success of the model is attributed to the integration of ML/AI technologies and the inclusion of hemodynamic clinical data, which detail how blood moves through the heart, lungs, and other parts of the body. By applying this model, doctors can tailor treatment more precisely to each patient's needs, potentially extending and improving the quality of their lives, according to the researchers.

“Heart failure is a progressive condition that affects not only quality of life but quantity as well. All heart failure patients are not the same. Each patient is on a spectrum along the continuum of risk of suffering adverse outcomes,” said researcher Sula Mazimba, MD, a heart failure expert. “Identifying the degree of risk for each patient promises to help clinicians tailor therapies to improve outcomes.”

“This model presents a breakthrough because it ingests complex sets of data and can make decisions even among missing and conflicting factors,” added researcher Josephine Lamp, of the University of Virginia School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science. “It is really exciting because the model intelligently presents and summarizes risk factors reducing decision burden so clinicians can quickly make treatment decisions.”

Related Links:
UVA Health

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Illuminated Retractor System
HandLite

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI Assisted Reading Tool for Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy Detects More Le...
First-Ever Contact Force Pulsed Field Ablation System to Transform Treatment of ...
Caterpillar Robot with Built-In Steering System Crawls Easily Through Loops and ...
Image: The Nami S miniaturized ultrasonic scalpel enables faster and safer RAS (Photo courtesy of Nami Surgical)

Miniaturized Ultrasonic Scalpel Enables Faster and Safer Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Robot-assisted surgery (RAS) has gained significant popularity in recent years and is now extensively used across various surgical fields such as urology, gynecology, and cardiology. These surgeries, performed... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE