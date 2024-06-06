We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
13 Jun 2024 - 15 Jun 2024
India Health 2024
18 Jun 2024 - 21 Jun 2024
CARS 2024 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
18 Jun 2024 - 20 Jun 2024
MedtecLIVE 2024

Facial Thermal Imaging Combined with AI Predicts Coronary Artery Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: The non-invasive real-time approach is more effective than conventional methods at predicting presence of CAD (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The non-invasive real-time approach is more effective than conventional methods at predicting presence of CAD (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Current guidelines for diagnosing coronary heart disease often rely on probability assessments of risk factors, which are not always accurate or universally applicable. These assessments can be supplemented with diagnostics such as ECG readings, angiograms, and blood tests, but these methods are often time-consuming and invasive. Thermal imaging, which detects infrared radiation emitted from an object's surface to capture temperature distribution and variations, is non-invasive. It has emerged as a promising tool for disease assessment by identifying areas of abnormal blood circulation and inflammation from skin temperature patterns. The integration of machine learning (AI), with its ability to extract, process, and integrate complex information, might improve the accuracy and effectiveness of thermal imaging diagnostics. New research has shown that a combination of facial thermal imaging and AI can accurately predict the presence of coronary artery disease.

Researchers at Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) examined the feasibility of using thermal imaging and AI to predict coronary artery disease without invasive, time-consuming techniques in 460 individuals with suspected heart disease. The participants had an average age of 58, and 126 (27.5%) were women. Thermal images of their faces were taken before confirmatory examinations to develop and validate an AI-assisted imaging model for detecting coronary artery disease. A total of 322 participants (70%) were confirmed to have coronary artery disease. These individuals were generally older, more likely to be men, and more likely to have lifestyle, clinical, and biochemical risk factors, as well as higher usage of preventive medications.

The thermal imaging and AI approach was about 13% more effective at predicting coronary artery disease than pre-test risk assessments involving traditional risk factors and clinical signs and symptoms. Among the three most significant predictive thermal indicators, the overall left-right temperature difference of the face was the most influential, followed by the maximal facial temperature and average facial temperature. Specifically, the average temperature of the left jaw region was the strongest predictive feature, followed by the temperature range of the right eye region and the left-right temperature difference of the left temple regions. This approach also effectively identified traditional risk factors for coronary artery disease, such as high cholesterol, male sex, smoking, excess weight (BMI), fasting blood glucose, and indicators of inflammation.

“The feasibility of [thermal imaging] based [coronary artery disease] prediction suggests potential future applications and research opportunities,” stated the researchers. “As a biophysiological-based health assessment modality, [it] provides disease-relevant Information beyond traditional clinical measures that could enhance [atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease] and related chronic condition assessment. The non-contact, real-time nature of [it] allows for instant disease assessment at the point of care, which could streamline clinical workflows and save time for important physician–patient decision-making. In addition, it has the potential to enable mass prescreening.”

Related Links:
Tsinghua University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
ECG Monitoring Solution
Bardy CAM Patch

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Machine Learning Method Better Predicts Spine Surgery Outcomes
New Research Platform Assesses Brain Cancer Mutations during Surgery
Off-The-Shelf Surgical Device to Help Avoid Total Knee Replacement
Image: Earlier EVD insertion may lead to improved functional neurological outcomes in TBI patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Early EVD Insertion Improves Surgical Outcome in Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a significant global public health problem, affecting an estimated 50 to 60 million people annually, with an associated global economic cost of approximately USD 400 billion per year.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE