Non-Invasive Neuro-Ophthalmology Techniques Could Detect Brain Tumors Earlier

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Apr 2025
Image: Researchers are developing non-invasive techniques to detect brain tumors and enable earlier diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)
Brain tumors present one of the most significant challenges in modern medicine due to their difficult diagnosis and high treatment costs, with early detection remaining the most reliable predictor of patient outcomes. Now, researchers are exploring the possibility of using the eye as a "window to the brain" to gather critical information about brain pressure, which could enable earlier diagnoses and improve the prognosis of this life-threatening condition. This "brain thermometer" would be an inexpensive, minimally invasive tool capable of providing essential early detection.

At the University of Pretoria's Brain Tumor and Translational Neuroscience Centre (Pretoria, South Africa), a cutting-edge Neuro-Ophthalmology Laboratory has been established to evaluate various diagnostic methods. These methods include ultrasound, infrared pupillometry, and optical coherence tomography, which allow for the visualization of the brain through the eye and can help assess brain pressure and other conditions. This research into the role of the eye and optic pathway as a means of non-invasively measuring brain pressure is one of several initiatives at the center aimed at improving outcomes for individuals with brain tumors. To tackle the complexities of diagnosing and treating brain tumors, the center conducts research across three specialized groups.

The Early Detection and Epidemiology group works to create a comprehensive database of brain tumor patients, enabling the validation of local and regional data. This group also develops screening and point-of-care tools, such as ultrasound and optical coherence tomography, to facilitate early brain tumor detection. The Surgical, Adjunctive, and Neurorehabilitation group focuses on advancing safe and effective brain tumor resection techniques and highlights the benefits of neurorehabilitation. The Translational Neurosciences group investigates chemical, molecular, and anatomical pathology markers, alongside imaging and mathematical modeling-based biomarkers. While other research projects may target specific aspects of brain tumor care, the center’s multidisciplinary approach integrates these fields to comprehensively address the challenges associated with brain tumors.

“Convenient point-of-care diagnosis (literally at the bedside, or in rural clinics) will address the issue of late diagnosis, and brings high-end care to underserved communities,” says Professor Llewellyn Padayachy, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery. “The focus of our research at the Neuro-Ophthalmology Laboratory is to develop and refine these non-invasive diagnostic techniques. Brain tumors present numerous challenges, including late diagnosis, limited access to advanced imaging and molecular testing, and a shortage of trained neurosurgeons, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. These obstacles often result in suboptimal patient management and poor outcomes.”

