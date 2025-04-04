We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Mass Manufactured Nanoparticles to Deliver Cancer Drugs Directly to Tumors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Apr 2025
Print article
Image: This microfluidic device can be used to assemble the nanoparticles rapidly and in large quantities (Photo courtesy of Gretchen Ertl/MIT)
Image: This microfluidic device can be used to assemble the nanoparticles rapidly and in large quantities (Photo courtesy of Gretchen Ertl/MIT)

Polymer-coated nanoparticles loaded with therapeutic drugs hold significant potential for treating cancers, including ovarian cancer. These particles can be precisely directed to tumors, delivering their drug payload directly while minimizing the side effects commonly associated with traditional chemotherapy. Over the past decade, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) have developed various versions of these particles using a method known as layer-by-layer assembly, and have demonstrated their effectiveness in fighting cancer in mouse models. To bring these nanoparticles closer to clinical application in humans, the researchers have now devised a manufacturing technique that allows for the rapid production of larger quantities of these particles.

The researchers had earlier developed a novel method for creating nanoparticles with highly controlled structures, where they layer different properties onto the nanoparticle’s surface by alternately applying positively and negatively charged polymers. These layers can contain therapeutic molecules or drugs, and can also include targeting molecules to help the particles specifically reach and enter cancer cells. In the original method, each layer is added individually, and after every application, the nanoparticles are centrifuged to remove excess polymer. While effective, this step-wise process is time-consuming and not feasible for large-scale production. In response to this challenge, the team introduced tangential flow filtration, a more efficient approach to particle purification, though it still had limits in terms of manufacturing complexity and scalability.

To further enhance the manufacturing process, the researchers turned to a microfluidic mixing device. This device allows for sequential polymer layer additions as the particles flow through a microchannel, enabling precise control over the amount of polymer added at each stage. This technique eliminates the need for post-layer purification, manual polymer mixing, and enhances overall production efficiency. It also integrates processes that comply with good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards, which are necessary to ensure the safety and consistency of products, a requirement that was difficult to meet using the previous batch process. The microfluidic device used in this research is already employed for GMP manufacturing of other nanoparticle types, including mRNA vaccines.

According to findings published in Advanced Functional Materials, this new manufacturing method allows the team to produce 15 milligrams of nanoparticles—enough for approximately 50 doses—in just a few minutes, compared to nearly an hour using the original method. This advancement could facilitate the production of sufficient quantities of nanoparticles for clinical trials and eventual patient treatments. To validate their new production method, the researchers created nanoparticles coated with interleukin-12 (IL-12), a cytokine known to activate immune cells. Previous studies by the team have demonstrated that IL-12 delivered by layer-by-layer nanoparticles can activate immune responses and slow ovarian tumor growth in mice.

The new study showed that IL-12-loaded nanoparticles manufactured using the improved technique were as effective as the original layer-by-layer nanoparticles. These nanoparticles were able to bind to cancer tissue without entering the cancer cells themselves, thus serving as markers for immune system activation directly at the tumor site. In mouse models of ovarian cancer, this treatment led to tumor growth delays and, in some cases, complete cures. The team has filed for a patent for the new technology and is actively working on its commercialization. While their current focus is on cancers of the abdominal cavity, such as ovarian cancer, the researchers believe this approach could also be applied to other cancer types, including glioblastoma.

“With the new approach, there’s much less chance of any sort of operator mistake or mishaps,” said researcher Ivan Pires PhD ’24. “This is a process that can be readily implemented in GMP, and that’s really the key step here. We can create an innovation within the layer-by-layer nanoparticles and quickly produce it in a manner that we could go into clinical trials with. “To scale up with this system, you just keep running the chip, and it is much easier to produce more of your material.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Automated Cough Assist Device
Bionic Cough Simulator
New
Vital Signs Monitor
iM3s

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Valve Repair Reduces Hospitalizations in Severe Tricuspid Reg...
Tiny Robotic Tools Powered by Magnetic Fields to Enable Minimally Invasive Brain...
Magnetic Tweezers Make Robotic Surgery Safer and More Precise
Image: The Trilogy Valve with locator technology is the only TAVI system approved for aortic regurgitation (Photo courtesy of JenaValve)

New Transcatheter Valve Found Safe and Effective for Treating Aortic Regurgitation

Aortic regurgitation is a condition in which the aortic valve does not close properly, allowing blood to flow backward into the left ventricle. This results in decreased blood flow from the heart to the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE