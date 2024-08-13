We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Aspirin Hydrogels Provide Effective and Rapid Healing of Radiation Wounds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: A new aspirin-embedded hydrogel could be an on-demand option for healing skin damaged during radiation therapy (ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng. 2024, 10, 8, 5168–5180)
Image: A new aspirin-embedded hydrogel could be an on-demand option for healing skin damaged during radiation therapy (ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng. 2024, 10, 8, 5168–5180)

Radiation therapy, a common treatment for cancer, often leads to skin damage due to prolonged exposure. Individuals receiving radiation treatment typically suffer from skin injuries ranging from redness and pain to ulcers and infections. Current treatments for these injuries are limited and typically involve debridement (the surgical removal of dead tissue) or hyperbaric oxygen therapy (which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room). However, hydrogel-based wound dressings are becoming a favored alternative because they are simple to use and create a moist healing environment that mimics the body's own conditions. Hydrogels based on glycopeptides are particularly effective, having shown promise in laboratory and animal studies to enhance cellular growth and assist in cell adhesion and migration. Now, researchers have developed a hydrogel infused with aspirin, which simulates the nutrient-rich fluid found between cells, offering accelerated healing for radiation-damaged skin in animal models, suggesting it could be an efficient and rapid treatment for humans.

In a new report published in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering, a research team led by Qingdao University of Science and Technology (Qingdao, China) has proposed incorporating aspirin, widely known for its anti-inflammatory properties, into a glycopeptide-based hydrogel to create a versatile dressing for treating radiation-induced skin damage. Laboratory tests with cultured cells demonstrated that this aspirin-laden hydrogel could neutralize reactive oxygen species, mend DNA double-strand breaks, and reduce inflammation from radiation, all while supporting healthy cell growth. In trials involving mice with radiation-induced skin damage, application of this hydrogel for three weeks lessened acute injuries and promoted faster healing, indicating its potential as a practical and effective treatment for minimizing radiation damage and enhancing recovery in human patients.

Related Links:
Qingdao University of Science and Technology

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Cardiograph
PageWriter TC10

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands...
Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment
AI Enhances Early-Stage Detection of Esophageal Cancers During Routine Endoscopy...

Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrillation in Cardiac Surgery

A new method for surgical cardiac ablation designed to create continuous linear transmural ablations during cardiac procedures offers significant safety and performance advantages over existing thermal ablation techniques. This approach has the potential to shorten procedure times and reduce the risk of collateral damage... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE