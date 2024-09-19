We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Next-Gen Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring System to Revolutionize Diabetes Management

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Sep 2024
Image: The concept and design principle of the OECT-CGM system (Photo courtesy of Science Advances; DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adl18)
Image: The concept and design principle of the OECT-CGM system (Photo courtesy of Science Advances; DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adl18)

Continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) play a vital role in the closed-loop management of diabetes. With advances in the field, the demand for next-generation CGMs that offer improved noise resistance, reliability, and comfort has increased. As technological innovation for health continues globally, biomedical engineering research has emerged as a key driver. Now, a pioneering CGM system marks a significant breakthrough in wearable health technology and is poised to transform diabetes care.

The newly developed CGM system, named OECT-CGM, was created by a multidisciplinary research team, including investigators from The University of Hong Kong (HKU, Pokfulam, Hong Kong). The system is compact and coin-sized, integrating advanced biosensors, minimally invasive technologies, and hydrogels. The core innovation lies in its organic electrochemical transistor (OECT), a biochemical signal amplifier that greatly enhances the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) compared to conventional electrochemical sensors. This improvement is crucial for providing more accurate and reliable glucose measurements, which are essential for effective diabetes management.

A microneedle array is incorporated into the OECT-CGM for subcutaneous glucose sampling, significantly reducing pain and discomfort, addressing a common issue with current CGMs that require needles under the skin. Additionally, a viscoelastic and diffusive hydrogel helps stabilize the interface between the device and the skin, ensuring the sensor remains securely in place and functional throughout its use. As reported in Science Advances, the OECTs within the integrated device achieved record-breaking sensitivity, representing a substantial leap forward in body-centered healthcare. In tests conducted on rodents, its performance matched that of existing commercial CGMs.

The research team anticipates that their development will push the capabilities of wearable biosensors, especially in challenging conditions, such as environments with high motion artifacts and ambient noise. The next phase of their work will focus on refining the device further and exploring its application across various healthcare scenarios.

“This fully integrated, wearable device promises enhanced anti-noise ability, reliability, and wearability compared to traditional CGMs,” said Professor Shiming Zhang of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at HKU who led the research team. “This groundbreaking work not only showcases the innovative capabilities of HKU team but also sets a new standard for wearable health monitoring technology.”

Latest Critical Care News

Surgical Techniques

Spatial Computing Technology Could Revolutionize Operating Room Environment
Innovative Catheter Guidance Technology Aims for Zero Malpositioning
Breakthrough Heart Valve Combines Best of Mechanical and Tissue Replacement Tech...
Better-Designed Operating Room Shortens Surgical Procedure Time and Produces Better Outcomes

Long surgery durations can lead to delays, cancellations, poor patient experiences, postoperative complications, and a waste of healthcare resources. A new study has revealed that a better-designed operating... Read more

Patient Care

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

