Next-Gen Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring System to Revolutionize Diabetes Management

Continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) play a vital role in the closed-loop management of diabetes. With advances in the field, the demand for next-generation CGMs that offer improved noise resistance, reliability, and comfort has increased. As technological innovation for health continues globally, biomedical engineering research has emerged as a key driver. Now, a pioneering CGM system marks a significant breakthrough in wearable health technology and is poised to transform diabetes care.

The newly developed CGM system, named OECT-CGM, was created by a multidisciplinary research team, including investigators from The University of Hong Kong (HKU, Pokfulam, Hong Kong). The system is compact and coin-sized, integrating advanced biosensors, minimally invasive technologies, and hydrogels. The core innovation lies in its organic electrochemical transistor (OECT), a biochemical signal amplifier that greatly enhances the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) compared to conventional electrochemical sensors. This improvement is crucial for providing more accurate and reliable glucose measurements, which are essential for effective diabetes management.

A microneedle array is incorporated into the OECT-CGM for subcutaneous glucose sampling, significantly reducing pain and discomfort, addressing a common issue with current CGMs that require needles under the skin. Additionally, a viscoelastic and diffusive hydrogel helps stabilize the interface between the device and the skin, ensuring the sensor remains securely in place and functional throughout its use. As reported in Science Advances, the OECTs within the integrated device achieved record-breaking sensitivity, representing a substantial leap forward in body-centered healthcare. In tests conducted on rodents, its performance matched that of existing commercial CGMs.

The research team anticipates that their development will push the capabilities of wearable biosensors, especially in challenging conditions, such as environments with high motion artifacts and ambient noise. The next phase of their work will focus on refining the device further and exploring its application across various healthcare scenarios.

“This fully integrated, wearable device promises enhanced anti-noise ability, reliability, and wearability compared to traditional CGMs,” said Professor Shiming Zhang of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at HKU who led the research team. “This groundbreaking work not only showcases the innovative capabilities of HKU team but also sets a new standard for wearable health monitoring technology.”