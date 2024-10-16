Groundbreaking Solution Offers Continuous ICU-Level Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

Hemodynamic instability ranks as the second most common reason for ICU readmissions, accounting for 31% of cases. Additionally, hospital mortality rates are significantly higher for patients who experience readmission. A new wireless, noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring system now equips clinicians with the continuous data needed to help minimize complications and shorten ICU length of stay (LOS).

Caretaker Medical’s (Charlottesville, VA, USA) VitalStream hemodynamic monitoring system employs AI algorithms and patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis (PDA) to continuously track over 20 vital sign parameters, including blood pressure, cardiac output, stroke volume, systemic vascular resistance, and fluid status, among others. The patented PDA technology and AI algorithms derive continuous hemodynamic parameters by analyzing the reflective pulse wave morphology within the arterial tree. The device can be fitted, calibrated, and begin monitoring in just 90 seconds, utilizing an innovative low-pressure finger sensor that can be comfortably worn by conscious patients throughout their hospital stay. The comfortable finger sensor and a familiar tablet interface create a premier, wire-free monitoring experience for both clinicians and patients.

VitalStream is the only FDA-cleared wireless, wearable continuous cardiac output (CCO) and noninvasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitor that combines intuitive, user-friendly technology with the clinical precision required from an acute-care hemodynamic monitor. VitalStream eliminates monitoring blind spots and delivers essential information that allows clinicians to accurately assess volume status and adjust pressors or inotropes as needed. Continuous vital signs data and live waveforms are presented on a tablet through the Caretaker app, which offers clinicians a modern experience that can be easily learned with minimal training. VitalStream has been validated through all-comer studies and has demonstrated the ability to provide accurate and reliable data across high-risk patient populations.

“VitalStream offers a valuable solution by enabling continuous hemodynamic monitoring without the need for invasive lines or constant IV fluid infusion. This technology can help ensure patient safety and optimize fluid management during these challenging times,” said Johnny Mann, VP Sales and Marketing at Caretaker Medical.

