We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Groundbreaking Solution Offers Continuous ICU-Level Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: VitalStream is the world’s only FDA-cleared wireless, wearable continuous cardiac output and blood pressure monitor (Photo courtesy of Caretaker Medical)
Image: VitalStream is the world’s only FDA-cleared wireless, wearable continuous cardiac output and blood pressure monitor (Photo courtesy of Caretaker Medical)

Hemodynamic instability ranks as the second most common reason for ICU readmissions, accounting for 31% of cases. Additionally, hospital mortality rates are significantly higher for patients who experience readmission. A new wireless, noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring system now equips clinicians with the continuous data needed to help minimize complications and shorten ICU length of stay (LOS).

Caretaker Medical’s (Charlottesville, VA, USA) VitalStream hemodynamic monitoring system employs AI algorithms and patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis (PDA) to continuously track over 20 vital sign parameters, including blood pressure, cardiac output, stroke volume, systemic vascular resistance, and fluid status, among others. The patented PDA technology and AI algorithms derive continuous hemodynamic parameters by analyzing the reflective pulse wave morphology within the arterial tree. The device can be fitted, calibrated, and begin monitoring in just 90 seconds, utilizing an innovative low-pressure finger sensor that can be comfortably worn by conscious patients throughout their hospital stay. The comfortable finger sensor and a familiar tablet interface create a premier, wire-free monitoring experience for both clinicians and patients.

VitalStream is the only FDA-cleared wireless, wearable continuous cardiac output (CCO) and noninvasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitor that combines intuitive, user-friendly technology with the clinical precision required from an acute-care hemodynamic monitor. VitalStream eliminates monitoring blind spots and delivers essential information that allows clinicians to accurately assess volume status and adjust pressors or inotropes as needed. Continuous vital signs data and live waveforms are presented on a tablet through the Caretaker app, which offers clinicians a modern experience that can be easily learned with minimal training. VitalStream has been validated through all-comer studies and has demonstrated the ability to provide accurate and reliable data across high-risk patient populations.

“VitalStream offers a valuable solution by enabling continuous hemodynamic monitoring without the need for invasive lines or constant IV fluid infusion. This technology can help ensure patient safety and optimize fluid management during these challenging times,” said Johnny Mann, VP Sales and Marketing at Caretaker Medical.

Related Links:
Caretaker Medical

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Respiratory Gas Humidifier
prisma VENT AQUA
New
Anesthesia System
WATO EX-65

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Precision Surgical Technique Enables Lymph Node Detection and Removal in Endometrial...
Glowing Approach Helps Surgeons Assess Neural Blood Flow in Chronic Nerve Compre...
Predictive Model Identifies Best Patients for Minimally Invasive Epilepsy Surgery...
Image: Anovo robotic surgical platform is the world\'s first single port robotics platform approved for ventral hernia repairs in the US (Photo courtesy of Momentis Surgical)

Surgical Platform with Miniature Humanoid-Shaped Robotic Arms Provides Human Level Dexterity

A robotic surgical platform that mimics the natural movements of surgeons, utilizing shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints, revolutionizes their ability to replicate complete freedom of movement within the abdomen.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Image: The AI-powered platform improves point-of-care diagnostics with enhanced accuracy and real-time data (Photo courtesy of HueDx)

Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC Testing

Point-of-care diagnostics are crucial for public health, offering rapid, on-site testing that enables prompt diagnosis and treatment. This is especially valuable in remote or underserved regions where... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Image: The acquisition of NICO further strengthens Stryker’s commitment to neurotechnology through tumor and stroke care (Photo courtesy of NICO)

Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation

Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has completed the acquisition of NICO Corporation (Indianapolis, IN, USA which provides a systematic approach to minimally invasive surgery for tumor and intracerebral... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE