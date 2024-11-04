We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




AI Provides Same-Day Prediction of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance in ICU Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Nov 2024
Print article
Image: AI could tackle the huge problem of antimicrobial resistance in intensive care (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: AI could tackle the huge problem of antimicrobial resistance in intensive care (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Antimicrobial resistance, which refers to the ability of microorganisms to develop defenses against treatments, presents a significant challenge to global healthcare. Infections in the bloodstream can become resistant to antibiotics, leading to the potentially life-threatening condition known as sepsis. Once an infection escalates to sepsis, there is a high likelihood that patients will quickly develop organ failure, shock, and even death. Current methods for assessing patients in intensive care units (ICUs) are time-consuming and involve lengthy laboratory tests that require culturing bacteria, a process that can take up to five days. This delay can severely impact patient care outcomes, particularly for ICU patients who are often critically ill. Access to this information sooner would allow clinicians to make faster and more informed decisions regarding treatment, including the use of antibiotics. The appropriate use of antibiotics is closely linked to improved patient outcomes. Researchers are now leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate antimicrobial resistance in ICU patients and identify bloodstream infections that cause sepsis.

Patients with drug-resistant infections often arrive in the ICU in critical condition, and they may not survive long enough for traditional diagnostic methods to determine their infections. Factors such as prior exposure to antibiotics, genetic predispositions, and dietary influences can contribute to varying levels of antimicrobial resistance among patients, affecting their microbiomes. Consequently, clinicians face a challenging scenario in which they must administer broad-spectrum antibiotics in a "blinded fashion" to save the patient’s life, despite the risk of harming beneficial microbes in the microbiome and potentially exacerbating the pathogen's resistance to treatment.

A collaborative team from King's College London’s Faculty of Life Sciences & Medicine (London, UK) and clinicians at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (London, UK) has undertaken an interdisciplinary study aimed at improving outcomes for critically ill patients. This research utilized data from 1,142 patients at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, laying the groundwork for ongoing investigations involving datasets of over 20,000 individuals. The team has made notable advancements in demonstrating how AI and machine learning can facilitate same-day triaging for ICU patients, particularly in settings with limited resources. This technology proves to be significantly more cost-effective than traditional manual testing. The researchers hope that a more sophisticated version of this study, particularly within a multi-hospital framework using Federated Machine Learning technology, could meet regulatory requirements for actual deployment of this AI approach.

“Our study provides further evidence on the benefits of AI in healthcare, this time relating to the crucial issues of antimicrobial resistance and bloodstream infections,” said first author Davide Ferrari, King’s College London. “Our use of machine learning provides a new way of tackling the important clinical issue of antimicrobial resistance. We hope that the AI will provide a useful tool for clinicians in making important decisions, particularly in relation to ICU.”

“The findings of this study are incredibly promising as using AI to speed up the diagnostics of infection to allow for prescription of the correct antibiotic could not only have a huge impact on the patient’s survival and their care outcomes; but could help to preserve the antibiotics we already have developed and prevent the development of further antibiotic resistance," added Dr Lindsey Edwards, expert in microbiology at King’s College London.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Plastic Screen Panels
Plastic Screen Panels
New
5-Drawer Tall Anesthesia Cart
UTGKU-33669-DKB

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Microscopic Wearables Snugly Wrap Around Neurons to Probe Brain’s Subcellular Re...
Batteryless, Wireless Stent Sensor Warns of Blockages in Bile Duct
Microgrippers For Miniature Biopsies to Create New Cancer Diagnostic Screening P...
Image: Robots could help close surgeons’ skill gaps and improve patient outcomes (Photo courtesy of Intuitive Surgical)

Robots to Play Larger Role in Surgery Due to Recent AI Developments

Surgeons commonly utilize robots for specific minimally invasive procedures, yet humans still dictate nearly all movements of these machines. Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotic...
Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
Image: The Sonata System combines real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation in an incisionless procedure (Photo courtesy of Gynesonics)

Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business

Hologic (Marlborough, MA, USA) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gynesonics (Redwood City, CA, USA) for approximately USD 350 million, subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE