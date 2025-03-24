Headset-Based AR Navigation System Improves EVD Placement

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Sensory T-Shirt Monitors Patient’s Vitals After Urological Surgery for Cancer
- Super-Sensitive Radar Technology Warns of Serious Heart Issues
- Thermal Imaging Could Accurately Track Vital Signs for Early Disease Detection
- New Microfluidic Device Improves Safety of Leukemia Treatment for Children
- Precision Transfusion Approach Improves Outcomes in TBI Patients
- Higher Electrode Density Improves Epilepsy Surgery by Pinpointing Where Seizures Begin
- Open-Source Tool Optimizes Placement of Visual Brain Implants
- Easy-To-Apply Gel Could Prevent Formation of Post-Surgical Abdominal Adhesions
- Groundbreaking Leadless Pacemaker to Prevent Invasive Surgeries for Children
- Spectroscopy Technique Improves Surgery for Pediatric Epilepsy Patients
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
- Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
- 2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
- Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
- Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live AI-Powered Insights
- Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
- Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
- Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Sensory T-Shirt Monitors Patient’s Vitals After Urological Surgery for Cancer
- Super-Sensitive Radar Technology Warns of Serious Heart Issues
- Thermal Imaging Could Accurately Track Vital Signs for Early Disease Detection
- New Microfluidic Device Improves Safety of Leukemia Treatment for Children
- Precision Transfusion Approach Improves Outcomes in TBI Patients
- Higher Electrode Density Improves Epilepsy Surgery by Pinpointing Where Seizures Begin
- Open-Source Tool Optimizes Placement of Visual Brain Implants
- Easy-To-Apply Gel Could Prevent Formation of Post-Surgical Abdominal Adhesions
- Groundbreaking Leadless Pacemaker to Prevent Invasive Surgeries for Children
- Spectroscopy Technique Improves Surgery for Pediatric Epilepsy Patients
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
- Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
- 2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
- Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
- Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live AI-Powered Insights
- Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
- Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
- Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity