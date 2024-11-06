We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

First-In-Kind Flowable Collagen Liquid Fills Tissue Defects and Voids

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Nov 2024
Image: The first-in-kind flowable collagen liquid can be used to fill tissue defects and voids (Photo courtesy of William Cabral)
Image: The first-in-kind flowable collagen liquid can be used to fill tissue defects and voids (Photo courtesy of William Cabral)

Challenging soft tissue defects and voids caused by injuries, diseases, congenital defects, or tumor removals represent a significant burden for both patients and the healthcare system. Now, a novel option for rapid and effective soft tissue restoration offers patients the potential of a more cost-effective treatment with more predictable outcomes and shorter healing times.

GeniPhys (Indianapolis, IN, USA) has received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, expanding the protection of its platform technology, Collymer, along with processing methods supporting material diversity applications. Collymer can be tailored and created into materials with various flexible shapes, structures, and mechanical properties to meet the unmet clinical needs in advanced wound care, soft tissue reconstruction in breast-conserving surgery/lumpectomy, aesthetics, orthopedics, and therapeutic cell and drug delivery.

GeniPhys aims for FDA 510(k) submission and clearance by the second quarter of 2025, which would allow entry into the advanced wound care market with its first product, the Collymer Self-Assembling Scaffold (SAS). This innovative product is applied as a flowable collagen liquid to fill tissue defects and voids. During application, the Collymer SAS conforms to the wound’s geometry before swiftly transforming into a fibrillar collagen scaffold. Its structural and biochemical signals mimic those of natural collagen, promoting full integration and remodeling of the tissue without causing inflammation or scar formation. This process enhances the likelihood of better patient outcomes, shorter healing times, and the potential for more affordable treatments.

Although Collymer SAS has broad applications across various surgical fields, GeniPhys is initially focusing on the advanced wound care market, which affects over 10 million patients with chronic, non-healing wounds. Simultaneously, GeniPhys will explore additional indications, such as in breast-conserving surgery (lumpectomy), where preclinical studies have indicated that Collymer SAS performs exceptionally as a first-of-its-kind regenerative breast tissue filler, with the potential to enhance both oncological and cosmetic results.

“Hard-to-heal soft tissue defects and voids due to injury, disease, congenital birth defects or tumor removal are a major burden to both patients and the health care system,” said Andy Eibling, GeniPhys CEO. “GeniPhys is answering a longtime need for novel options for rapid and effective soft tissue restoration.”

