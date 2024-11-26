We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Medtronic

Medtronic offers medical products and therapies for the treatment of cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neu... read more Featured Products:

Surgical Navigation System

Surgical Imaging System

RF Ablation System

Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System

Smoke Evacuator System
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
23 Jan 2025 - 26 Jan 2025
AOCR 2025 – 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology
27 Jan 2025 - 30 Jan 2025
Arab Health 2025
15 Feb 2025 - 17 Feb 2025
40th Medicall Expo

Novel Combination of Surgery and Embolization for Subdural Hematoma Reduces Risk of Recurrence

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Nov 2024
Print article
Image: The new treatment combination for subdural hematoma reduces the risk of recurrence (Photo courtesy of Neurosurgery 85(6):801-807, December 2019)
Image: The new treatment combination for subdural hematoma reduces the risk of recurrence (Photo courtesy of Neurosurgery 85(6):801-807, December 2019)

Subdural hematomas, which occur when bleeding happens between the brain and its protective membrane due to trauma, are common in older adults. By 2030, chronic subdural hematomas are expected to become the most prevalent cranial neurosurgical condition globally. Symptoms of a subdural hematoma, such as weakness, numbness, headaches, nausea, confusion, or dizziness, may develop slowly over days or weeks, often following a fall or other head injury. For over a century, doctors have treated symptomatic subdural hematomas through surgery, typically by creating a small hole in the skull or removing a portion of the skull to drain the blood. However, even after the blood is drained, the hematoma can recur about 15% of the time, requiring another surgery and extended hospitalization. This recurrence happens because the hematoma recruits arterial blood vessels that supply it, meaning the condition can return even after surgical drainage. This poses a particular challenge for older patients, who are the primary group affected by chronic subdural hematomas.

Now, researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine (New York, NY, USA) and the University at Buffalo (Getzville, NY, USA) have discovered that a novel combination of surgery and embolization can reduce the risk of recurrence and the need for follow-up surgeries. Embolization is a minimally invasive technique that involves blocking specific blood vessels to halt abnormal bleeding. This discovery comes from the EMBOLISE trial, a multi-center, randomized clinical study that compared the recurrence rates of chronic subdural hematomas in patients treated with surgery and middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolization versus the standard treatment of surgery alone. The study was sponsored by Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland), the company that produces Onyx, the embolic agent used in the treatment group. The MMA embolization procedure involves inserting a small catheter into the middle meningeal artery, which runs through the membranes covering the brain. This catheter delivers an embolic agent that blocks the blood vessels feeding the hematoma. The researchers had previously developed the MMA embolization procedure and published successful preliminary results in 2019.

In their latest research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the researchers showed that the combination of MMA embolization and surgery significantly reduced the recurrence of hematomas and the need for additional surgeries. Only about 4% of patients who underwent MMA embolization and surgery experienced recurrence or progression leading to another surgery, compared to more than 11% of patients who had surgery alone. Between December 2020 and August 2023, the study involved 400 adults with chronic subdural hematomas from 39 medical centers. The average age of the patients was 72, and they were randomly assigned to receive either MMA embolization plus surgery (197 in the treatment group) or surgery alone (203 in the control group). Within 90 days of the initial surgery, 4% of the treatment group experienced recurrence or progression requiring another surgery, compared to 11.3% in the control group. Serious adverse events related to MMA embolization occurred in 2% of the patients who underwent the procedure. Researchers are now exploring the potential role of upfront MMA embolization in treating smaller chronic subdural hematomas that may not require surgery. As this may become one of the most common procedures performed by neurosurgeons in the next decade, it holds the potential to lower healthcare costs and improve outcomes for the aging population.

“This trial provides evidence that adding MMA embolization should be a new standard of care for one of the most common neurosurgical conditions we see,” said co-lead author and pioneer of MMA embolization, Dr. Jared Knopman, director of Cerebrovascular Surgery and Interventional Neuroradiology, an associate professor of neurological surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine. “If we embolize these patients early, we may decrease the number who need to be taken to surgery later. In addition to demonstrating the role that the middle meningeal artery plays in the formation and recurrence of subdural hematomas, we have discovered an entirely new facet about the brain that has gone unknown and untreated for decades.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Hospital Data Analytics Software
OR Companion
New
Anterior Cervical Plate System
XTEND

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Cranial Accelerometry Headset Enables Timely and Accurate Prehospital Detection of...
Ingestible Capsule Pump Drugs Directly into Walls of GI Tract
New Tool Improves Liver Cancer Detection
Image: Ablation may be better than medication for those with dangerous heartbeat after a heart attack (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Ablation Treatment Better Than Medication for Heart Attack Survivors

Heart attacks can cause scar tissue to form in the heart muscle, impairing its ability to function effectively and potentially leading to other complications, such as dangerous arrhythmias.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE