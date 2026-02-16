Wearable Device for Diabetics Could Replace Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Monitoring blood glucose is essential for people with diabetes to prevent complications and maintain long-term health. More...

Current continuous glucose monitoring systems require needles inserted under the skin, which can cause irritation, inflammation, and discomfort. These devices may also lack sufficient sensitivity and involve invasive chemical reactions beneath the skin. Researchers have now developed a wearable biosensor that measures glucose outside the body using microneedles, offering a less invasive and potentially more accurate alternative.

The wearable sensor was developed by researchers at Washington State University (Pullman, WA, USA) using 3D printing to keep production costs relatively low while enabling precise customization. The system employs a button-activated pump and tiny hollow microneedles, less than a millimeter long, to extract fluid from beneath the skin. The glucose measurement occurs externally, reducing inflammation and potential toxicity compared to conventional monitors.

The biosensor uses a single-atom catalyst and enzymatic nanozymes to amplify glucose signals, enabling detection of very low biomarker levels. In testing, researchers accurately measured glucose levels and wirelessly transmitted real-time data to a smartphone. The results, published in Analyst, demonstrated high sensitivity and effective signal amplification. The study confirmed that the microneedle-based platform can provide reliable glucose readings with minimal discomfort.

The painless, minimally invasive microneedle arrays position the device as a next-generation monitoring tool for diabetes care. Researchers have filed a provisional patent and plan to conduct animal studies to further validate the system. In addition to glucose, the platform could be adapted to detect additional biomarkers, opening opportunities for broader disease monitoring. The researchers aim to refine the technology for expanded clinical applications and multi-biomarker sensing.

“We were able to amplify the signal through our new single-atom catalyst and make sensors that are smaller, smarter, and more sensitive,” said WSU research professor Annie Du, co-corresponding author on the work. “This is the future and provides a foundation for being able to detect other disease biomarkers in the body.”

