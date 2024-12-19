We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

First Of Its Kind Wearable Sticker Accurately Monitors and Detects Changes in Breathing

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Dec 2024
Image: The Pneumorator device can detect subtle variations due to chest expansion or changes in lung composition (Photo courtesy of Nottingham Trent University)
Chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, sleep apnea, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, impact over 435 million people worldwide. In many of these conditions, changes in breathing rate can be the earliest sign of patient deterioration, including in diseases like sepsis and COVID-19. At present, hospitals rely on nurses to manually count a patient's breaths per minute, which can lead to delays in detecting changes and responding to treatment. While there are chest band and facemask systems designed to monitor respiration continuously, these can be invasive and uncomfortable for long-term use. This has prompted efforts to develop non-invasive methods for accurately and efficiently measuring respiratory rates. Researchers have now introduced a wearable 'sticker' that can track and detect changes in breathing, even without direct skin contact. This innovative device, considered the first of its kind, is expected to be used in both healthcare settings and at home to provide an early alert for declining health, potentially saving lives.

A study led by Nottingham Trent University (Nottingham, UK) resulted in the creation of the Pneumorator, a device capable of monitoring respiratory rate over extended periods. The device uses a series of functional layers that detect the frequency variation caused by breathing, accurately identifying subtle changes related to chest expansion and lung composition. Published in the journal Sensors, the study showed that the device was able to continuously measure the respiratory rate of volunteers with an accuracy of two breaths per minute. The team emphasized that the device is cost-effective and can be mass-produced. It interfaces wirelessly with a smartphone or tablet app, providing healthcare teams with data for early warnings. The device will now undergo further validation in a clinical trial aimed at achieving regulatory approval.

“This is a groundbreaking wearable innovation meticulously developed to provide crucial support for patients and healthcare professionals,” said Dr Yang Wei, an expert in electronic textiles and electronic engineering at Nottingham Trent University’s Medical Technologies Innovation Facility. “The ability to continuously measure respiration in this way gives us the potential to enable faster, more effective treatment, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency within the health service.”

