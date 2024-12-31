Lab-Produced Universal Red Blood Cells to Enable Unlimited Transfusions

Red blood cell transfusions play a crucial role in a variety of medical treatments, including trauma care, surgeries, childbirth complications such as postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), treatment for chronic anemia, and cancer therapies. Every year, nearly 120 million units of red blood cells are donated worldwide, but a significant shortage of approximately 100 million units persists. The process of collecting, testing, screening, storing, and delivering donor blood is complex and requires careful management. This includes ensuring the safety of the donated blood, proper matching, and vigilance against both existing and emerging diseases to prevent transmission of harmful elements from donors. The complexity of the blood supply chain, along with the need for extensive testing and continuous handling, drives up the cost of blood units. There is a global need for a safer, cleaner, more accessible, and cost-effective alternative that eliminates the reliance on donors. Now, lab-grown, donor-free universal red blood cells, derived from human stem cells, could provide a sustainable solution for life-saving transfusions and advanced medical treatments.

RedC Biotech (Bnei Zion, Israel) is developing a method to produce high-quality, synchronized red blood cell cultures using advanced materials. Similar to the approach employed by cultured meat startups that convert animal cells into meat products, RedC's process begins with a stem cell donation from a "universal donor" with a special variant of the O-negative blood type, which can be transfused to most patients. Stem cells, capable of continuous multiplication and differentiation, can be reprogrammed to create a master cell bank. Samples from this bank are then used to grow batches of universal red blood cells in bioreactors over the course of about a month. These mature, purified cells are then shipped to hospitals, RedC’s primary customers.

The universal red blood cells produced by RedC Biotech will be compatible with nearly every patient and offer the same effectiveness as traditional red blood cell transfusions. Pathogen-free, consistent, and free of unwanted blood components, this product will eliminate the need for blood donors, volunteers, and the seasonal shortages that often occur. Lab-produced red blood cells will maintain uniform quality without viruses or other contaminants, which will also reduce the need for additional testing in hospitals. Furthermore, this blood can be produced on-demand, based on forecasted need. RedC’s large-scale bioreactors will enable mass production to meet global demands. If successful, this innovation will allow hospitals to purchase blood as a pharmaceutical product, eliminating the dependence on blood donations. Future possibilities also include using these lab-grown red blood cells as a platform for drug delivery.

Related Links:

RedC Biotech