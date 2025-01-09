Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats

When the heart experiences irregular beats, it cannot pump blood effectively. This condition, known as fibrillation, is often treated with defibrillation, a powerful electric shock that resets the heart’s rhythm. Researchers have now made a significant discovery that could improve how doctors address dangerous heart rhythms, such as those seen during cardiac arrest. Their work provides a better understanding of how to stop the irregular electrical waves in the heart, a process called quenching. This innovative research could improve the efficiency of defibrillation treatments.

The new study, led by researchers at Durham University (Durham, UK), focuses on predicting the minimal electrical interventions required to stabilize these chaotic waves. By targeting the specific areas of the heart affected by irregular signals, this technique could result in less invasive and more energy-efficient treatments. The team developed a mathematical model that uses less computational power to predict the amount of energy needed to stop the unstable waves. Traditional methods rely on complex simulations, but this new approach can determine the right energy levels through simpler calculations. The researchers tested their predictions using real-world models of the heart's electrical activity, and the results, published in Physical Review E, showed that their method works across various scenarios, offering a reliable and flexible tool.

While quenching requires more energy than initiating a wave, the new technique could still reduce the overall energy needed for defibrillation, thereby minimizing the risk of side effects like tissue damage. This breakthrough could help refine current defibrillation methods, including newer techniques such as Low-Energy Atrial Pacing (LEAP). These advancements aim to make life-saving treatments both safer and more efficient for patients. To further promote research in this field, the team has made their data and code publicly available, encouraging collaboration among scientists and healthcare providers. The study's findings mark an important advancement in the understanding and treatment of irregular heartbeats.