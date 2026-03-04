We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Ultrasound-Activated Nanoagents Kill Superbugs Hiding in Biofilms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Mar 2026

Bacterial infections that form biofilms are notoriously difficult to treat. More...

These dense, protective microbial layers shield bacteria from antibiotics and the immune system, often leading to persistent infections in wounds, implants, and medical devices. Conventional antibiotic therapy typically requires high systemic doses, which increases the risk of side effects and antibiotic resistance. Researchers have now developed ultrasound-activated nanoagents that deliver antibiotics directly into biofilms and release the drug only when triggered.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham (Birmingham, UK), in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University (Nottingham, UK), have engineered silica nanoparticles with a water-repelling inner core that stores the antibiotic rifampicin and a water-friendly outer shell that keeps the particles stable in biological environments. Low-frequency ultrasound activates the nanoagents, causing tiny bubbles that release the antibiotic precisely at the infection site. The ultrasound also helps the particles penetrate deep into bacterial biofilms.

Experiments showed that ultrasound dramatically improved the effectiveness of the nanoparticle therapy. Staphylococcus aureus biofilms treated with ultrasound-activated nanoparticles experienced a 90% reduction in bacterial growth. In contrast, nanoparticles without ultrasound reduced the biofilm by only 20%, while free rifampicin combined with ultrasound achieved just a 10% reduction. The study, published in JACS Au, also demonstrated improved penetration: nanoparticles reached about 5.6 micrometers deep into the biofilm with ultrasound, compared with only 1.6 micrometers without it. Fluorescently labeled particles confirmed that the antibiotic was delivered locally throughout the biofilm structure.

The targeted delivery system could allow lower antibiotic doses while improving treatment outcomes for stubborn biofilm infections. Because the nanoagents release drugs only when activated, they may help reduce systemic toxicity and limit the development of antibiotic resistance. Researchers suggest that the approach could be adapted for other difficult-to-deliver drugs, including therapies targeting cancer or implant-related infections. Further studies will be required to evaluate clinical applications and safety in living systems.

“The particles are biocompatible and showed low toxicity to human epithelial cells, suggesting strong potential for future medical use,” said Professor Zoe Pikramenou. “We’ve found a new way to deliver difficult antibiotics more effectively, using an approach that could be adapted for other hard-to-deliver drugs, potentially including cancer therapies.”

“Biofilm infections are common in wounds, implants, and medical devices but hard to treat. This approach allows hard-to-reach areas to be treated,” added Associate Professor Dr. Sarah Kuehne.

