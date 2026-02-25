We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Next-Gen Hydrogel Could Transform Soft Tissue and Organ Repair

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Feb 2026

Repairing soft tissue, closing surgical incisions, and sealing wounds require materials that are strong, adaptable, and safe inside the body. More...

Many existing tissue adhesives rely on synthetic polymers that can trigger unwanted immune responses or require later removal. Materials that linger or irritate tissue may also slow healing and lead to complications. Researchers have now engineered a customizable biomaterial that combines bonding strength with biodegradability, offering a new platform for tissue repair that safely breaks down in the body over time.

The biomimetic hydrogel, developed by researchers at the University of Ottawa (Ottawa, ON, Canada), is built entirely from collagen-inspired peptides—short chains of amino acids designed to mimic the triple-helix structure of natural collagen while allowing precise control over composition and performance. Once dissolved in a buffer solution, the peptides spontaneously self-assemble into structures that form the hydrogel’s foundation. A light-triggered chemical reaction then rapidly creates stable cross-links, transforming the soft material into a flexible, durable gel suitable for bonding soft tissues without relying on synthetic polymers.

Laboratory testing showed that the hydrogel’s bonding strength is comparable to commercially available tissue adhesives such as LiquiBand. The material demonstrated strong tissue adhesion while remaining cell-friendly and biodegradable. The study, published in Advanced Functional Materials, confirmed that the peptide-based gel can safely break down in the body over time, eliminating the need for removal and reducing the risk of toxicity. These findings highlight its potential as a stand-alone peptide platform for tissue and organ repair.

Because the hydrogel is made from collagen-inspired peptides, it can be degraded by enzymes naturally involved in tissue remodeling. This design enhances safety and reduces the likelihood of chronic inflammation or adverse immune reactions. The material may support a wide range of biomedical applications, including soft tissue repair, wound sealing, and surgical closure. Researchers believe the platform could pave the way for next-generation regenerative materials that are both customizable and biologically compatible.

“This new body of work is a leap in the space of biomimetic materials for tissue and organ repair,” said lead author Dr. Emilio Alarcón, who believes this study paves the way for researchers across the globe to explore the use of peptides as “the next generation of regenerative platforms.”

