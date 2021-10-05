We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Innovative Hospital Bed Launched at Industry Trade Fair

By Daniel Beris
Posted on 05 Oct 2021
Image: The Sidhil IQ ICU bed has an X-Ray translucent backrest (Photo courtesy of Sidhil).
Sidhil (Halifax, United Kingdom), a company specializing in beds, trolleys, and other associated furniture for the health sector, is presenting an innovative intensive care unit (ICU) bed with an X-Ray compatible backrest at MEDICA 2016 (Dusseldorf, Germany), the world’s leading trade fair for the medical industry, which is taking place between the 14th and 17th of November.

The IQ ICU bed has been designed around four key principles: patient safety, clinical needs, infection control, and ease of use. An X-Ray translucent backrest includes a cassette system with an easy-clean stainless steel tray that is fully adjustable in order to fit all universal cassette sizes. The backrest is made from polycarbonate material making it impact, shatter, and corrosion resistant. In addition, a bed-end ruled measure helps position patients for X-Ray or position the X-Ray cartridges, and is suitable for use with C-arm X-Ray equipment.

In order to guarantee patient safety, split side rails are provided that protect the patient when the mattress platform is flat, and continue to do so as they follow the movement of the bed platform. The rails can also be easily lowered flat with a specially designed, easily identifiable one hand handle release, and also include a self-lowering function, which assists the patient getting in and out of bed safely by lowering the side rails to below the level of the mattress.

“As a result of the weakening pound, oversees customers purchasing from companies such as ourselves in the UK are saving 17% on costs, so it is an extremely attractive time to develop relationships with new international distributors,” said Graham Turner, sales and marketing director at Sidhil. “We have enjoyed great recent success in the Middle East and we are looking forward to welcoming organizations from there and all over the world to become part of the Sidhil distribution team.”

The UK family owned business, which is one of the main suppliers of hospital beds and cots to the UK National Health Service (NHS, London), manufactures all its products in a purpose built factory, which is equipped with advanced production equipment, such as laser tube cutting machinery, robotic welders, and sophisticated finishing processes. Total control over product quality is present at every stage of the production process, enabling the company to manage high volumes of production and bespoke products that meet individual customer requirements.

