Innovative Hospital Bed Launched at Industry Trade Fair

- Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Proliferation of ML, AI and IoT
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18, 2021 in Germany
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
- New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Low-Cost, Easy-to-Use Breathing Device to Help Cope with Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Poorer Resourced Healthcare Settings
- Therapeutic Low-Dose Heparin Significantly Reduces Major Clotting and Death in High-Risk Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- Once-a-Day Oral Pill to Treat and Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infections Begins First-in-Human Study
- Widely Used Beta-Blocker Costing Only USD 2 Proves Beneficial When Administered to COVID-19 Patients
- Unsupervised AI Predicts COVID-19 Progression and Patient Survival Directly from Chest CT Images
- GE Healthcare Showcases Intelligently Efficient Offerings at Arab Health 2021
- Arab Health 2021 Showcases Latest Healthcare Technologies and Innovations in Post-Pandemic Edition
- Konica Minolta Presents Comprehensive Portfolio of Diagnostic Imaging Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health