Novel Hydrogel Could Become Bone Implant of the Future

Bone fractures often heal naturally, but severe injuries or bone tumors may require surgical implants to restore stability and promote healing. More...

Current solutions typically involve autografts using the patient’s own bone or rigid metal implants. Autografts require additional surgery to harvest tissue, while metal implants can be overly stiff and may loosen over time. These limitations have driven research into biomaterials that better mimic natural bone healing. Researchers have now developed a soft hydrogel material designed to support bone regeneration while gradually dissolving in the body.

The new hydrogel biomaterial, developed by researchers at ETH Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland), contains 97 percent water and 3 percent biocompatible polymer and is engineered to replicate the early stages of natural bone healing. To shape the material, scientists introduced a specialized linking molecule that binds polymer chains when exposed to laser light. This allows precise laser printing of complex structures within the hydrogel. The technology can produce nanoscale features as small as 500 nanometers, enabling the creation of bone-like networks that mimic the trabecular architecture found in natural bone.

Using high-speed laser structuring, the researchers created hydrogel scaffolds based on medical imaging of real bone structures. The system achieved writing speeds of up to 400 millimeters per second, enabling extremely fine and stable structuring of the soft material. The findings of laboratory tests, published in Advanced Materials, showed that bone-forming cells rapidly colonized the hydrogel and began producing collagen, an essential component of bone tissue. The experiments also confirmed that the material is biocompatible and does not damage the cells.

The hydrogel scaffold could serve as a personalized implant that gradually dissolves while guiding bone regeneration. Because the material mimics the body’s natural healing process, it may provide a more biologically compatible alternative to rigid implants. The researchers have patented the material and plan to conduct animal studies. These future experiments will examine whether the hydrogel supports bone regeneration and restores mechanical strength in living organisms.

“Hydrogels resemble jelly, making them difficult to shape,” said ETH Professor Xiao-Hua Qin. “With our newly developed connecting molecule, we can now not only structure the hydrogel in a stable and extremely fine manner but also produce it at high writing speeds of up to 400 millimeters per second. That’s a new world record.”

