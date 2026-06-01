Bioengineered Heart Patch Improves Cardiac Function in Advanced Heart Failure

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- Noninvasive AI Tool Enables Pressure-Guided Heart Failure Management
- Ring-Type Cuffless Monitor Becomes First Added to Official Hypertension Guidelines
- “Intelligent Tattoo” Method Detects Early Melanoma Signals
- Reusable Intermittent Catheters Reduce Antibiotic Use Without Increasing Urinary Tract Infections
- Implantable Wireless Light Device Advances Bladder Cancer Treatment
- Fracture Plating System Combines Anatomical Fit with Streamlined Instrumentation
- Pink Noise Stimulation Approach Could Support Safer Anesthesia
- Surgical Robotic System Gains CE Mark for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Anesthesia-Sparing System Targets Faster Ureteral Stone Treatment
- BD Launches Elyra Laser Platform for Kidney Stone and Soft Tissue Procedures
- Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
- Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
- Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
- Proximie Advances AI-Driven Intelligent Operating Rooms with NVIDIA Collaboration
- GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration
- EHR-Integrated Screening Workflow Detects Cognitive Impairment at Admission
- AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma
- Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
- Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings
- Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
- AI Tool Predicts Unplanned Care and Symptom Burden in Cancer Survivors
- Automated Phone Speech Test Identifies Alzheimer’s Pathology for Prescreening
- FDA-Cleared AI System Detects Sepsis Earlier and Reduces Mortality
- Facial Image Analysis Tracks Biological Aging, Predicts Cancer Outcomes
- AI Model Uses Eye Imaging to Identify Risk of Major Systemic Diseases
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- Noninvasive AI Tool Enables Pressure-Guided Heart Failure Management
- Ring-Type Cuffless Monitor Becomes First Added to Official Hypertension Guidelines
- “Intelligent Tattoo” Method Detects Early Melanoma Signals
- Reusable Intermittent Catheters Reduce Antibiotic Use Without Increasing Urinary Tract Infections
- Implantable Wireless Light Device Advances Bladder Cancer Treatment
- Fracture Plating System Combines Anatomical Fit with Streamlined Instrumentation
- Pink Noise Stimulation Approach Could Support Safer Anesthesia
- Surgical Robotic System Gains CE Mark for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Anesthesia-Sparing System Targets Faster Ureteral Stone Treatment
- BD Launches Elyra Laser Platform for Kidney Stone and Soft Tissue Procedures
- Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
- Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
- Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
- Proximie Advances AI-Driven Intelligent Operating Rooms with NVIDIA Collaboration
- GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration
- EHR-Integrated Screening Workflow Detects Cognitive Impairment at Admission
- AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma
- Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
- Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings
- Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
- AI Tool Predicts Unplanned Care and Symptom Burden in Cancer Survivors
- Automated Phone Speech Test Identifies Alzheimer’s Pathology for Prescreening
- FDA-Cleared AI System Detects Sepsis Earlier and Reduces Mortality
- Facial Image Analysis Tracks Biological Aging, Predicts Cancer Outcomes
- AI Model Uses Eye Imaging to Identify Risk of Major Systemic Diseases