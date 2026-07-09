New Bone Graft Material Targets Residual Cancer and Resists Infection

Primary bone tumors, including osteosarcoma, are aggressive malignancies that commonly affect children and young adults. More...

Despite multimodal therapy, survival has stagnated for four decades. Limb-salvage resections near vital structures risk local recurrence and deep infection, leading to amputation and implant failure. To help address this challenge, an international team has developed a synthetic bone graft that targets residual cancer, resists bacteria, and supports bone regeneration.

The team from the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Aston University, and the Brazilian Aeronautics Institute of Technology created a gallium oxide–enhanced version of the established Bioglass 45S5 matrix. The resulting multi-functional material is designed for use in limb-salvage surgery where margins are close to neurovascular structures. Its aim is to improve local disease control while promoting osseous repair.

The material functions as a localized delivery system for gallium while releasing calcium, phosphate, and silicon ions that support new bone formation. In this configuration, the scaffold directly addresses two drivers of poor outcomes after bone tumor surgery: microscopic residual disease and early bacterial colonization. Healthy bone cells tolerate transient stress during exposure and recover within days through native antioxidant defenses, according to the team.

Using high-throughput ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing, the researchers identified a selective anti-cancer mechanism. Osteosarcoma and other malignant bone cells overexpress transferrin receptors, leading them to internalize four to eight times more gallium than healthy osteogenic cells. Inside tumor cells, gallium behaves like iron but cannot participate in essential redox reactions, inducing immediate iron depletion and overwhelming oxidative stress that triggers apoptotic and ferroptotic cell-death pathways.

The scaffold also demonstrates antibacterial activity relevant to hospital-acquired infections. The optimal 5% gallium glass formulation completely inhibited growth of the gram-negative pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa. As the glass degrades, it creates space for new bone, aligning infection control with structural regeneration at the surgical site.



The study was published online in Engineered Regeneration.

“This development leads us into new frontiers of both therapeutics and prophylaxis against the most devastating complications of limb-salvage surgery, specifically local recurrence and infection, which threaten limbs and compromise patient survival,” said Jonathan Stevenson, Consultant Orthopaedic oncology surgeon at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital.