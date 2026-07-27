Navigation-Compatible Instruments Improve Precision in Lumbar Facet Fusion

Posterior lumbar facet fusion is increasingly supported by navigation to improve facet joint targeting and control implant placement. More...

Surgeons also seek better visualization while limiting radiation exposure and procedural complications in open or minimally invasive spine procedures. A new system now offers navigation-compatible instruments for posterior lumbar facet fixation.

SurGenTec’s ION-L Lumbar Facet Fixation System now includes ION-L navigation instruments that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for use with the ION-L system. The instruments are engineered for compatibility with Medtronic’s StealthStation navigation platform. The integration is designed to enable enhanced precision during posterior lumbar facet fusion procedures by guiding implant placement within the intended anatomy.

The ION-L navigation instruments are intended to help surgeons precisely locate anatomical structures, specifically the lumbar facet joint, during open or minimally invasive spinal procedures. The system supports implant placement and surgical workflow efficiency by combining a zero-profile implant design with controlled drill-to-implant geometry for non-impact placement and accurate implant depth.

The technology was developed to help maintain the facet joint in a neutral position while reducing the risk of unintended joint expansion during insertion. This supports controlled posterior lumbar fixation while helping preserve native spinal alignment.

The company outlines potential benefits of navigated ION-L facet fixation as improved precision during lumbar facet targeting, better visualization of lumbar anatomy and surrounding structures, and greater procedural control and surgical confidence. Additional potential advantages include reductions in operative time, radiation exposure, and procedural complications. The instruments are presented as supporting precision-driven lumbar spine procedures as navigation-assisted techniques continue to evolve.

“Navigation compatibility for ION-L demonstrates our continued commitment to giving surgeons advanced options as they treat patients with lumbar spine disease requiring fixation. For years, achieving precision during posterior lumbar fixation has depended heavily on fluoroscopic guidance and surgeon experience alone. With ION-L now compatible with navigation, surgeons have another tool to support accurate, efficient placement while continuing to benefit from a less invasive approach,” said Travis Greenhalgh, CEO and Founder of SurGenTec.