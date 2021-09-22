We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Sep 2021
Print article
Phe2vec identified dementia cases (purple dots) from a two million patient database (blue dots) (Photo courtesy of MSSM)
Phe2vec identified dementia cases (purple dots) from a two million patient database (blue dots) (Photo courtesy of MSSM)
A new study shows how an artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm can read electronic health record (EHR) data to identify certain diseases.

The Phe2vec algorithm, developed by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (MSSM; New York, NY, USA) and the University of Potsdam (Germany), uses unsupervised machine learning (ML) to derive conceptual relationships between EHR data and a host of known diseases. The algorithm relies on embedding previous algorithms, developed by other researchers (such as linguists), to study word networks in various languages.

To test its performance, Phe2vec attempted to identify the diagnoses of nearly two million patients whose data was stored in the MSSM EHR. Results showed that for nine out of ten diseases tested, the system was as effective as, or even slightly better than, the gold standard manual phenotyping process, correctly identifying diagnoses of dementia, multiple sclerosis, and sickle cell anemia, among others. The study was published on September 2, 2021, in Patterns.

“There continues to be an explosion in the amount and types of data electronically stored in a patient’s medical record. Disentangling this complex web of data can be highly burdensome,” said senior author Benjamin Glicksberg, PhD, of the MSSM Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health (HPIMS). “Phe2vec aims to contribute to the next generation of clinical systems that use machine learning to offer a more holistic way to examine disease complexity and to improve clinical practice and medical research.”

Currently, scientists rely on a system called the Phenotype Knowledgebase (PheKB) to mine medical records for new information. To study a disease, researchers first have to comb through reams of medical records looking for pieces of data, such as certain lab tests or prescriptions, which are uniquely associated with the disease. They then program an algorithm to search for patients who have those disease-specific pieces of data (the phenotype). Each time researchers want to study a new disease, they have to restart this process from scratch.

Related Links:

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
University of Potsdam


Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Digital Health Platform Monitors Renal Failure
Neurostimulator Protects Patients from Pressure Injuries
Far-Infrared Therapy Helps Wounds Heal Faster
One of the UTH MSUs equipped with a mobile CT (Photo courtesy of UTH)

Mobile Stroke Units Deliver Best Emergency Care

A new study shows that mobile stroke units (MSUs) equipped with a computed tomographic (CT) scanner enable faster treatment with tissue plasminogen activator (t-PA) of stroke patients than standard management... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Reverse Shoulder Implant Reduces Glenoid Micro-Motion
Expandable Interbody Implant Restores Lumbar Lordosis
Dynamic Scoliosis Treatment Provides Non-Fusion Option
A titanium plating system features color anodized parts for easy identification (Photo courtesy of Tyber Medical)

Color Coded Plating Systems Ease Surgical Flow

A comprehensive anatomic plating system addresses skeletal trauma and deformity procedures to the extremities. The Tyber Medical (Morristown, NJ, USA) fixation device portfolio includes over 73 different... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Image: The Smart Meter iGlucose BGM system (Photo courtesy of Smart Meter)

RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes

A cellular-connected blood glucose remote patient monitoring (RPM) device provides simplified and improved patient care and support during pregnancy. The Smart Meter (Tamps, FL, USA) iGlucose Blood... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Image: Electron microscopy images of coated and uncoated ET tubes (Photo courtesy of CHOP)

Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations

A new study shows how a coating that releases antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) over a two-week period reduces upper-airway inflammation and subglottic stenosis (SGS) following intubation. Developed at... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Sol...
Illustration

44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned Speakers Across Four-Day Event

The 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland) will bring together more than 200 healthcare experts, leading industry thinkers, and best practice... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE