AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

- Shaoxing Andisi’s Closed Suction Catheters Reduce Risk of Cross Infection and Enable Easier, Quicker Suction
- Sepsis Mortality Linked to Magnitude of Platelet Reduction
- Mobile Stroke Units Deliver Best Emergency Care
- Digital Health Platform Monitors Renal Failure
- Neurostimulator Protects Patients from Pressure Injuries
- 44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned Speakers Across Four-Day Event
- Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
- Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide
- Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pathological Changes without Medical Supervision
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Experimental Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Halves Risk of Hospitalization or Death
- EKG of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Can Predict Worsening Health and Death, Finds Study
- Researchers Discover “Ultra-Potent” Monoclonal Antibody against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- New Algorithm Identifies Vaccinated Groups at Highest Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization and Death
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Predicts Oxygen Need of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Anywhere in the World
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health
- Barco Demonstrates Next-Generation Surgical and Diagnostic Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021