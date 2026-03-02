We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Skull Implant Design Could Shape Surgical Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Mar 2026

Cranioplasty is a common neurosurgical procedure performed to repair skull defects after decompressive craniectomy. More...

In addition to restoring protection to the brain, the surgery can enhance neurological recovery and improve cosmetic outcomes. Although polyetheretherketone (PEEK) implants are widely used due to their bone-like mechanical properties and imaging compatibility, complications such as infection, wound breakdown, and fluid accumulation remain concerns. Now, new research suggests that subtle differences in implant surface design may influence postoperative outcomes following cranioplasty.

In a study conducted by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (Houston, TX, USA), the team examined whether surface architecture—specifically smooth versus perforated PEEK implants—affects recovery after cranioplasty. In a retrospective review of 94 adult patients treated between 2017 and 2022, 45 received smooth implants, and 49 received perforated implants with small holes intended to facilitate drainage or fixation.

Researchers analyzed demographics, comorbidities, surgical timing, postoperative complications, hospital stay duration, and revision rates. Multivariate statistical modeling was used to adjust for potential confounding variables. Overall, no statistically significant differences were observed between smooth and perforated implants in rates of infection, wound complications, fluid collections, reoperation, implant removal, or length of hospital stay. Baseline patient characteristics were comparable between groups.

However, trends indicated higher rates of wound complications and postoperative infections in patients with smooth implants, though these differences did not reach statistical significance. Among trauma patients, smooth implants were associated with a statistically significant reduction in major postoperative fluid collections. The study also reported a rare case of malignant cerebral edema following placement of a smooth implant, highlighting the importance of ongoing monitoring.

The findings, published in Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, suggest that while no definitive superiority was identified, implant surface architecture may subtly influence healing depending on the clinical context. These results underscore that implant selection may need to be tailored to patient characteristics and injury mechanisms rather than relying solely on material choice. Larger prospective studies will be necessary to clarify these trends and guide evidence-based implant selection strategies aimed at reducing complications and improving long-term outcomes in cranioplasty patients.

“PEEK is chemically inert, which may limit tissue integration compared with more porous materials,” said Ms. Carmen A. Zavala, lead author of the study. “Our findings suggest that surface architecture could still influence postoperative healing, even if large differences were not detected in this cohort.”

Related Links:
UTHealth Houston


