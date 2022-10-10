We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




AI Could Improve Diagnostic Accuracy of Breast DCE-MRI

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: Breast MRI meets AI (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Breast MRI meets AI (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Early detection is key to improving breast cancer outcomes. Dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (DCE-MRI) has a high sensitivity in detecting breast cancer and is sometimes used for women at higher risk of breast cancer but often leads to unnecessary biopsies and patient workup. Now, a new study has demonstrated that a deep learning (DL) system could improve the diagnostic accuracy of DCE-MRI of breast tissue for detecting breast cancer,

For the study, researchers at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine (New York City, NY, USA) used a DL system to improve the overall accuracy of breast cancer diagnosis and personalize management of patients undergoing DCE-MRI. On the internal test set (n = 3936 exams), the system achieved an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.92 (95% CI: 0.92 to 0.93). In a retrospective reader study, there was no statistically significant difference (P = 0.19) between five board-certified breast radiologists and the DL system (mean ΔAUROC, +0.04 in favor of the DL system). Radiologists’ performance improved when their predictions were averaged with DL’s predictions [mean ΔAUPRC (area under the precision-recall curve), +0.07].

Additionally, the researchers demonstrated the generalizability of the DL system using multiple datasets from Poland and the U.S. An additional reader study on a Polish dataset showed that the DL system was as robust to distribution shift as radiologists. In subgroup analysis, the researchers observed consistent results across different cancer subtypes and patient demographics. Using decision curve analysis, the researchers showed that the DL system can reduce unnecessary biopsies in the range of clinically relevant risk thresholds. This would lead to avoiding biopsies yielding benign results in up to 20% of all patients with BI-RADS category 4 lesions. Last, the researchers performed an error analysis, investigating situations where DL predictions were mostly incorrect. This exploratory work creates a foundation for deployment and prospective analysis of DL-based models for breast MRI.

Related Links:
New York University Grossman School of Medicine


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
Image: AI-guided targeted screening strategy could reduce undiagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) are commonly performed... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Ultraflexible, Gas-Permeable Thermistors to Pave Way for On-Skin Medical Sensors...
Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI
Vein Visualization Device Allows Clinicians to Accurately View Center-Line Regar...
Image: Colibrì is the lightest and most compact ECLS system in the market (Photo courtesy of Eurosets)

World’s Lightest and Most Compact Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System Can Be Transported in Backpack

The lightest extracorporeal life support (ECLS) system is now available in the market with the launch of Colibrì, a breakthrough device developed by Eurosets (Medolla, Italy). Colibrì complements and expands... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Soft Robotic System Can Grow Like Plants to Allow Surgical Access to Hard-To-Reach...
Easy-To-Use Online Tool Predicts Complications in Patients Undergoing Hysterectomy...
Novel Endoscopic Hemostasis System Improves Visibility and Controls Upper GI Ble...
Image: A study looks at how nonlinear ultrasound can be used to create vibrations in an ordinary medical needle (Photo courtesy of Aalto University)

Nonlinear Ultrasound Could Give Medical Needles New Enhanced Functions in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The diagnosis of diseases like cancer almost always needs a biopsy – a procedure where a clinician removes a piece of suspect tissue from the body to examine it, typically under a microscope.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Diagnostic Wearables Redefining Entire Fields of Medical Monitoring, Finds Global...
International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Image: Differentiated stapling technology for bariatric surgery (Photo courtesy of Standard Bariatrics)

Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator

Teleflex Incorporated (Wayne, PA, USA), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH, USA), which has... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE