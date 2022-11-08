AI Model Predicts Risk of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients

Image: An AI-based model can predict which ICU patients are most likely to develop AKI (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in patients in intensive care units (ICUs), and predicting which patients are at risk can help clinicians take appropriate preventive measures. Now, investigators have developed and validated an artificial intelligence (AI)–based model that can help clinicians predict which patients in the ICU are most likely to develop AKI.

Among 16,785 adults admitted to the ICU in 2015–2020 in Taichung Veterans General Hospital (Taiwan), 30% developed AKI. An AI–based AKI prediction model based on these patients’ data (21 features including urine trend and serum creatine) was validated in patients from four other medical centers (2,874, 10,758, 12,299, and 12,483 patients, respectively, with a wide range of AKI incidence of 24.9–67.2%). The model was accurate at predicting AKI 24 hours ahead of time.

“Early prediction of AKI ahead of 24 hours may help clinicians initiate timely interventions to prevent AKI from happening or alleviate its severity,” said corresponding author Chun-Te Huang, MD, of Taichung Veterans General Hospital. “Our model could be easily shared and integrated to different hospitals to provide a real-time risk prediction in electronic health information systems.”

