We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Skin-Like Electronics Paired with AI Could Become Game Changer in Health Monitoring and Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: Wearable electronics combined with AI could process health information in real time (Photo courtesy of PME)
Image: Wearable electronics combined with AI could process health information in real time (Photo courtesy of PME)

Flexible, wearable electronics are making their way into everyday use, and their full potential is still to be realized. Soon, this technology could be used for precision medical sensors attached to the skin, designed to perform health monitoring and diagnosis. It would be like having a high-tech medical center at your instant beck and call. Worn routinely, future wearable electronics could potentially detect possible emerging health problems - such as heart disease, cancer or multiple sclerosis - even before obvious symptoms appear.

Such a skin-like device is being developed in a project between the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory (Lemont, IL, USA) and the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME, Chicago, IL, USA). The device could also do a personalized analysis of the tracked health data while minimizing the need for its wireless transmission. Such a device would need to collect and process a vast amount of data, well above what even the best smartwatches can do today. And it would have to do this data crunching with very low power consumption in a very tiny space.

To address that need, the team called upon neuromorphic computing. This AI technology mimics operation of the brain by training on past data sets and learning from experience. Its advantages include compatibility with stretchable material, lower energy consumption and faster speed than other types of AI. The other major challenge the team faced was integrating the electronics into a skin-like stretchable material. The key material in any electronic device is a semiconductor. In current rigid electronics used in cell phones and computers, this is normally a solid silicon chip. Stretchable electronics require that the semiconductor be a highly flexible material that is still able to conduct electricity.

The team’s skin-like neuromorphic ​“chip” consists of a thin film of a plastic semiconductor combined with stretchable gold nanowire electrodes. Even when stretched to twice its normal size, their device functioned as planned without formation of any cracks. As one test, the team built an AI device and trained it to distinguish healthy electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from four different signals indicating health problems. After training, the device was more than 95% effective at correctly identifying the ECG signals. The plastic semiconductor also underwent analysis on beamline 8-ID-E at the Advanced Photon Source (APS), a DOE Office of Science user facility at Argonne. Exposure to an intense X-ray beam revealed how the molecules that make up the skin-like device material reorganize upon doubling in length. These results provided molecular level information to better understand the material properties.

“The planned upgrade of the APS will increase the brightness of its X-ray beams by up to 500 times,” said Joe Strzalka, an Argonne physicist. ​“We look forward to studying the device material under its regular operating conditions, interacting with charged particles and changing electrical potential in its environment. Instead of a snapshot, we’ll have more of a movie of the structural response of the material at the molecular level.” The greater beamline brightness and better detectors will make it possible to measure how soft or hard the material becomes in response to environmental influences.

“While still requiring further development on several fronts, our device could be a game changer in which everyone can get their health status in a much more effective and frequent way,” added Sihong Wang, assistant professor in UChicago’s PME with joint appointment in Argonne’s Nanoscience and Technology division. “While still requiring further development on several fronts, our device could one day be a game changer in which everyone can get their health status in a much more effective and frequent way.”

Related Links:
Argonne National Laboratory
PME

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Platinum Supplier
Hormonal Test
Endocrine Array
New
Influenza Type A & B Antigen Test
Status Flu A & B
New
DNA/RNA Extraction Buffer
Enzymatic DNA/RNA Extraction Buffer

Print article
Radcal

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
World's First and Only Infusion Set for Insulin Pumps Doubles Wear Time up to Seven...
Longer-Lasting Pacemaker Batteries Could Help Avoid Replacement Surgery
Early Intervention with Catheter Cryoablation Can Halt Disease Progression in Atrial...
Image: Delphi-MD Neurodiagnostics Device (Photo courtesy of QuantalX)

Breakthrough POC Diagnostic Technology Detects Brain Abnormalities Prior to Symptoms

According to a study published in "The Lancet", 90% of strokes and 35% of dementias can be prevented if detected early enough, however diagnosis methods available today result in ineffective treatment... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Metal Stents or Staples That Disintegrate On Demand Could Eliminate Surgical Pro...
First-Of-Its-Kind 4K Endoscope for Arthroscopic Surgical Procedures Launched Glo...
Innovative Light-Triggered Coating for Medical Devices Fights Bacterial Infectio...
Image: MAGENTA prototypes fabricated with “shape memory alloy” spring and elastomer (Photo courtesy of Wyss Institute)

Implantable Device Functions as Soft Robot for Treating Muscle Atrophy

Muscles waste as a result of not being exercised enough, as happens quickly with a broken limb that has been immobilized in a cast, and more slowly in people reaching an advanced age. Muscle atrophy, how... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing...
Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration P...
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Image: The digital stretcher scales are designed specifically for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER

For emergency arrivals into a hospital, time is of the essence for gathering patient weights. Now, digital stretcher scales specifically designed for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Infusion Pumps Market Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16....
Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and...
Image: The global diagnostic ECG market is projected to grow by USD 4.5 billion during 2022-2026 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Diagnostic ECG Market Driven by Increased Incidence of Cardiac Diseases

The worldwide prevalence of cardiac diseases is increasing at a rapid pace. Hypertension is the most common cause of heart failure and is caused by a rise in blood pressure in the arteries.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE