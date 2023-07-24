AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Game-Changing Robotics Technology Can Provide Remote Medical Treatment in High-Risk Emergency Environments
- Shapeshifting Ingestible Capsule Deploys Targeted Therapies along GI Tract and Aids in Weight Management
- Ultra-Thin Microcatheter with Fiber Optic Sensors a Game Changer in Heart Disease Detection
- ECG-AI Algorithm to Aid Physicians in Earlier Identification of Cardiac Amyloidosis
- Machine Learning Model Accurately Identifies High-Risk Surgical Patients
- Wireless Breast Implant Delivers Tumor-Selective Light to Kill Cancer Cells
- Next-Gen Bioresorbable Scaffolds Could Support New Bone Formation
- Tumor-Destroying System Uses Smart Needle to Treat Cancer
- First Stand-Alone, Flexible, Fully Organic Bioelectronic Device Paves Way for Soft and Safe Medical Implants
- New Microsurgical Technique Improves Soft Tissue Restoration during Surgical Repair
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
- Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
- Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
- Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
- PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results at POC
- Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC
- Single Combination Test Detects Three Major Cardiac Markers within Five Minutes
- 10-Minute POC Test Detects and Differentiates Bacterial from Viral Respiratory Infection
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
