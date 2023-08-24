We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: AI can predict certain forms of esophageal and stomach cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: AI can predict certain forms of esophageal and stomach cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Over the past five decades, there has been a surge in cases of a specific type of esophageal and stomach cancer - esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and gastric cardia adenocarcinoma (GCA). Both cancers have high fatality rates, although preventive measures can make a difference. Screenings can detect pre-cancerous changes, such as Barrett’s esophagus, often identified in individuals with long-standing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Although guidelines suggest screening for high-risk patients, many healthcare providers remain unfamiliar with this recommendation. Now, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool offers accurate predictions for these forms of esophageal and stomach cancer at least three years in advance of a diagnosis.

Researchers at Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) have developed an automated tool integrated into the electronic health record (EHR). This tool has the potential to bridge the awareness gap between healthcare providers and patients with an elevated risk of developing EAC and GCA. The researchers employed a specific type of AI for analyzing data related to EAC and GCA rates across more than 10 million U.S. veterans in order to develop and validate the Kettles Esophageal and Cardia Adenocarcinoma prediction tool, or K-ECAN for short.

K-ECAN leverages readily accessible data from the EHR, including patient demographics, weight, prior diagnoses, and routine lab results, to gauge an individual's risk of developing EAC and GCA. Outperforming published guidelines and previously validated prediction tools, K-ECAN accurately predicts cancer at least three years ahead of a diagnosis. Integrating this AI tool into the EHR could automatically notify healthcare providers about patients at a higher risk of developing EAC and GCA.

“Symptoms of GERD, like heartburn, are an important risk factor for esophageal adenocarcinoma,” said Joel Rubenstein, M.D., M.S., professor of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine. “But most people with GERD symptoms will never develop esophageal adenocarcinoma and gastric cardia adenocarcinoma. In addition, roughly half of the patients with this form of cancer never experienced prior GERD symptoms at all. This makes K-ECAN particularly useful because it can identify people who are at elevated risk, regardless of whether they have GERD symptoms or not.”

Related Links:
Michigan Medicine 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
New
Antepartum Fetal Monitor
FM1
New
LED Lamp
LED200

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Temporary Organic Electrodes to Allow Implant and Removal of Bioelectronics without...
New Breathing Therapy Medical Device Improves Management of Chronic Heart Disease...
AI Model Screens ECG Readouts for Heart Defects with High Accuracy
Image: The new pill could provide an alternative to weight loss surgery (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Pill Mimics Effects of Gastric Bypass Surgery to Offer Potential for Non-Invasive Diabetes Treatment

Approximately 462 million individuals, constituting 6.3% of the global population, suffer from type 2 diabetes (T2D). This condition places them at heightened risk for heart disease, stroke, kidney dysfunction,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Nature-Inspired Pressure Sensing Technology to Transform Laparoscopic Surgeries
First-of-Its-Kind 4K Advanced Visualization System for Minimally Invasive Spine ...
First-Of-Its-Kind Expandable Cryoballoon Catheter Advances Cryoablation Therapy
Image: The Levita MARS System has received U.S. FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Levita Magnetics)

First-of-Its-Kind Minimally Invasive Surgery Platform Combines Magnets and Machines

Magnetic surgery represents a breakthrough aimed at enhancing the advantages of minimally invasive procedures, with prior research clearly demonstrating its clinical merits. Similarly, robotic-assisted... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing...
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes...
Image: A point-of-care aptasensor enables rapid diagnosis of UTIs (Photo courtesy of ACS Central Science, 2023)

Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a prevalent health concern globally, particularly affecting women during pregnancy. Various bacteria can cause UTIs, leading to symptoms like a burning sensation during... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE