AI Analyzes Data from MRI Scans, Biopsy and Blood Values to Diagnose Intestinal and Brain Disorders

- Sweat-Analyzing Tattoo Monitors Biomarkers Linked To Diseases
- Skin Patch Monitors Tumor Size and Sends Data to Smartphone
- First and Only Technology Uses Smartphone to Detect Heart Disease in One Minute at POC
- AI Algorithm Monitors Vital Signs and Lab Results to Detect Sepsis before Symptom Onset
- Breakthrough Digital Technology Solutions to Improve Heart and Brain Health Globally
- Liver Biopsy Crucial for Reaching Correct Diagnosis, Finds Study
- Bioengineered Material Rapidly Stops Bleeding During Surgery in Patients on Blood Thinners
- First Dedicated Leaflet Modification Device Enables TAVR in Patients at Risk of Coronary Obstruction
- Cutting-Edge Technology Provides Enhanced Visualization and Real-Time, On-Demand Surgical Insights in OR
- Incisionless Device to Revolutionize Treatment of Severe Metabolic Conditions
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
- Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
- 5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
- International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
- Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- Hamilton Presents Intelligent Ventilation Solutions at Arab Health 2023
- Masimo Demonstrates Advanced Health Tracking Watch Integrated with Philips’s Enterprise Patient Monitoring Ecosystem
- Medtronic Showcases Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery System at Arab Health 2023
- Dräger Exhibits Latest Anesthesia and Ventilation Solutions at Arab Health 2023
- Karl Storz Highlights 4K/3D/Fluorescence Imaging Platform at Arab Health 2023
- Merivaara Unveils New Additions to Award-Winning Q-Flow Surgical Light Product Family
- KUKA Showcases Expertise in Robotics and Medical Technology
- Norav Medical Showcases Latest ECG Solutions for Acute Care
- Comen Showcases Future of Respiratory Support with Advanced Ventilators
- Arab Health 2024 Sees International Exhibitors Reach Record Levels