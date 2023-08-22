We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Temporary Organic Electrodes to Allow Implant and Removal of Bioelectronics without Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: Green areas in zebrafish brain indicate nerve cells send electrical signals when implanted electrode transmits external stimuli (Photo courtesy of Lund University)
Image: Green areas in zebrafish brain indicate nerve cells send electrical signals when implanted electrode transmits external stimuli (Photo courtesy of Lund University)

Electrotherapy is a medical treatment that harnesses the power of electrical currents to stimulate the body's nervous system and tissues. Traditionally, this technique finds its application in managing chronic ailments such as Parkinson's disease or irregular heart rhythms. Nevertheless, its potential extends beyond treating chronic conditions to ailments like cancer and nerve injuries that could potentially benefit from electrotherapy. The key challenge lies in the need for invasive surgical procedures to implant the required metal electrodes that can be especially complex when dealing with delicate tissues like the brain. Now, researchers have successfully created temporary, organic electrodes capable of seamless integration into biological systems, paving the way for bioelectronics to be implanted in and removed from the body without the need for surgery.

Researchers at Lund University (Lund, Sweden) and Gothenburg University (Gothenburg, Sweden) have developed a technique that involves the injection of a solution containing nanoparticles into the tissue, using a needle with the dimensions of a human hair. These nanoparticles are composed of small molecular chains, known as polymers, and possess the remarkable ability to self-organize into a conducting structure while seamlessly integrating with the body's cells. The novelty of this approach lies in its minimally invasive nature. Furthermore, the particles naturally degrade and are excreted from the body post-treatment, eliminating the requirement for surgical extraction. Notably, the electrodes formed using this technique cover larger surface areas than their metal counterparts utilized in current practices, potentially enhancing the efficacy of the treatment.

“Our work naturally integrates electronics with biological systems, which opens up possibilities for therapies for non-chronic diseases, that are difficult to treat,” said Martin Hjort, a researcher at Lund University and first author of the study. “In the study, we used zebrafish, an excellent model for studying organic electrodes in brain structures.”

Related Links:
Lund University
Gothenburg University

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Supplier
Oro-Nasal Mask
6450 Series
New
Infusion System
Alaris Syringe Module
New
Advanced Radiotherapy System
uRT-linac 306

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
Image: A prediction algorithm identifies individuals at high risk of esophageal cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer, which affects the long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach, ranks as the 8th most prevalent cancer globally and is a major health concern. Since it often goes undetected... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First-of-Its-Kind 4K Advanced Visualization System for Minimally Invasive Spine ...
First-Of-Its-Kind Expandable Cryoballoon Catheter Advances Cryoablation Therapy
Endoscopic System Allows Visually Guided Gynecological Procedures to be Performed...
Image: An aero-elastic sensor revolutionizes the way pressure is detected (Photo courtesy of NUS)

Nature-Inspired Pressure Sensing Technology to Transform Laparoscopic Surgeries

Conventional pressure sensors are known to suffer from accuracy issues, often providing inconsistent readings when the same pressure is applied repeatedly and missing subtle changes in pressure.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing...
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes...
Image: A point-of-care aptasensor enables rapid diagnosis of UTIs (Photo courtesy of ACS Central Science, 2023)

Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a prevalent health concern globally, particularly affecting women during pregnancy. Various bacteria can cause UTIs, leading to symptoms like a burning sensation during... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE