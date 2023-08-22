Temporary Organic Electrodes to Allow Implant and Removal of Bioelectronics without Surgery

Electrotherapy is a medical treatment that harnesses the power of electrical currents to stimulate the body's nervous system and tissues. Traditionally, this technique finds its application in managing chronic ailments such as Parkinson's disease or irregular heart rhythms. Nevertheless, its potential extends beyond treating chronic conditions to ailments like cancer and nerve injuries that could potentially benefit from electrotherapy. The key challenge lies in the need for invasive surgical procedures to implant the required metal electrodes that can be especially complex when dealing with delicate tissues like the brain. Now, researchers have successfully created temporary, organic electrodes capable of seamless integration into biological systems, paving the way for bioelectronics to be implanted in and removed from the body without the need for surgery.

Researchers at Lund University (Lund, Sweden) and Gothenburg University (Gothenburg, Sweden) have developed a technique that involves the injection of a solution containing nanoparticles into the tissue, using a needle with the dimensions of a human hair. These nanoparticles are composed of small molecular chains, known as polymers, and possess the remarkable ability to self-organize into a conducting structure while seamlessly integrating with the body's cells. The novelty of this approach lies in its minimally invasive nature. Furthermore, the particles naturally degrade and are excreted from the body post-treatment, eliminating the requirement for surgical extraction. Notably, the electrodes formed using this technique cover larger surface areas than their metal counterparts utilized in current practices, potentially enhancing the efficacy of the treatment.

“Our work naturally integrates electronics with biological systems, which opens up possibilities for therapies for non-chronic diseases, that are difficult to treat,” said Martin Hjort, a researcher at Lund University and first author of the study. “In the study, we used zebrafish, an excellent model for studying organic electrodes in brain structures.”

