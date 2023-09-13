Novel Bone Transport System Offers Less Invasive Solution to Reduce Complexity of Challenging Procedure

Bone transport is a surgical technique used to generate new bone in areas where bone is missing, usually due to severe injury, infection, or other medical conditions. In instances where infected or damaged bone needs to be removed, it leaves an empty space that must be filled with new bone to restore the skeletal structure and ensure normal limb function. Now, a new bone transport system has been designed to tackle this complex procedure by improving strength and stability, creating better patient satisfaction and a simplified experience for surgeons.

Globus Medical, Inc. (Audubon, PA, USA) has commercially launched the NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics’ (NSO) Precice Bone Transport system in targeted regions. Globus Medical has completed its merger with NuVasive, Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) to create a combined company that provides surgeons and patients with comprehensive musculoskeletal procedural solutions. As part of Globus Medical, NSO focuses on the design and development of disruptive orthopedic solutions for complex orthopedic reconstruction and limb lengthening.

Developed to address a wide variety of bone defects, the Precice Bone Transport system offers a less invasive approach, simplifying the experience for both patients and surgeons. Created in collaboration with top limb-reconstruction experts worldwide, this system has already benefitted over 250 patients with trauma and oncological conditions. The underlying technology of the Precice system employs a magnetic adjustable mechanism, controlled by an external remote, to non-invasively extend the implants. This tried-and-tested technology has been used by over 2,000 surgeons and implanted 15,000 times across roughly 45 countries. The latest addition to the minimally invasive NSO lineup, the Precice Bone Transport system, has now received CE marking and is available for purchase in selected markets.

