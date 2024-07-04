We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




Wearable Patch Accurately and Continuously Measures Trace Perspiration for Disease Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: The state-of-the-art wearable device is capable of precisely and continuously measuring trace perspiration amounts (Photo courtesy of University of Tsukuba)
Image: The state-of-the-art wearable device is capable of precisely and continuously measuring trace perspiration amounts (Photo courtesy of University of Tsukuba)

Maintaining the correct balance of water in the body is crucial for survival. While sweat is a vital indicator of both physical and mental health, current wearable technologies are limited to monitoring only large volumes of sweat. Researchers have now developed a state-of-the-art wearable device that can accurately and continuously measure small, trace amounts of sweat. According to the research published in the journal Advanced Science, this device excels at tracking sweat levels not only during physical activity but also at rest. Its uses could significantly impact areas beyond just monitoring dehydration from exercise or heat, including everyday health management and disease diagnosis.

The lightweight (1 g), thin (1-mm thick) wearable patch developed by researchers at University of Tsukuba (Tsukuba, Japan) is attachable to the skin. It can precisely measure small quantities of insensible perspiration, or the water vapor that evaporates from the body surface even during rest. The patch features channels filled with sponges made from a superhydrophilic polymer, mimicking the moisture absorption mechanisms seen in plants, which enhances its ability to monitor minute amounts of sweat efficiently. Furthermore, the sweat captured in these channels is mixed with a food dye, providing a visual method to assess the volume and rate of sweat, thereby indicating hydration levels.

Additionally, the patch includes sensors that continually measure the pH levels and chemical components like sodium, potassium, and glucose ions, allowing for the real-time tracking of changes in these elements. Testing the patch on various body parts during routine daily activities has proven its effectiveness and reliability in measurements. This innovative wearable patch offers vast potential in several fields including managing dehydration, monitoring stress and emotional states, detecting diseases, optimizing athletic performance, and more. With its personalized application, this device is set to significantly advance the field of personalized medicine.

Related Links:
University of Tsukuba

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Blood Storage System
iBX080 BloodTrack HaemoBank

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Detachable Cardiac Pacing Lead to Improve Safety for Heart Patients
New Endoscopic Neurosurgery Approach Targets Difficult Tumors at Skull Base
Python Teeth-Inspired Device Revolutionizes Rotator Cuff Repair Surgery
Image: The application of convolutional neural networks can improve the accuracy and efficiency of nasal endoscopy (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Advanced AI Technology Improves Accuracy and Efficiency of Nasal Endoscopy

Nasal endoscopy (NE) is a critical diagnostic tool in rhinology, though its effectiveness is often limited by the nasal cavity's complex structure. Now, an insightful article published in the International... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Image: The exhibition is expected to attract nearly 300 international hospitals (Photo courtesy of World Medical Tourism Exhibition)

2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest Innovations

The 2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo (Haikou, China) together with the 8th Hainan International Health Industry Expo, will take place from November 15-17, 2024, at the Haikou... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE