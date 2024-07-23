We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
31 Jul 2024 - 02 Aug 2024
IndoHealthCare 2024
02 Aug 2024 - 04 Aug 2024
38th Medicall Expo
20 Aug 2024 - 22 Aug 2024
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2024

EHR–Based Nudge Intervention for Surgeons to Reduce Breast Cancer Overtreatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: Electronic prompt for surgeons may reduce breast cancer overtreatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: Electronic prompt for surgeons may reduce breast cancer overtreatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) is a critical surgical technique used to assess if breast cancer has spread to the underarm lymph nodes, although it's not necessary for all patients. Undergoing SLNB exposes patients to the risk of developing lymphedema, a permanent but treatable swelling in the arm or breast that can significantly affect their quality of life. For patients over 70 with early-stage estrogen-receptor positive breast cancer, routine SLNB is often discouraged due to the low risk of metastasis and favorable tumor characteristics. Despite this, many women in this demographic still receive this procedure even though it does not significantly guide treatment, improve survival, or come without potential side effects. To address this, researchers have created a new prompt, or ‘nudge,’ within the electronic health record (EHR) system to alert surgeons about older patients with early-stage breast cancer who could be at risk for unnecessary lymph node surgery.

Developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA, USA), the "HER nudge" reminds surgeons to reassess the need for SLNB in older patients based on age and tumor biology. In a paper published in JAMA Surgery, the team observed a significant decline in the SLNB rate among targeted patients following the introduction of this nudge, indicating its capability to potentially reduce overtreatment. In a non-randomized clinical trial involving seven surgeons across eight surgical oncology clinics, SLNB was performed on 46.9% of eligible patients before the nudge and only 23.8% during the 12-month period after its implementation—a 49.3% reduction. This decline continued, with a further drop to 15.6% observed over an additional six months.

Surgeons participating in the trial rated the nudge as highly acceptable, appropriate, and feasible, appreciating its seamless integration into their existing workflow without the need for extra clicks or documentation. Additionally, the researchers used artificial intelligence to review patient records for mentions of lymphedema symptoms, finding that the rate of symptoms indicating a need for lymphedema evaluation fell from 6.2% to 3.6% post-nudge implementation.

“Our findings suggest that fewer lymph node surgeries resulting from the nudge will help reduce rates of lymphedema, but we need longer follow-up to be certain because this condition can take several years to appear,” said first author Neil Carleton, Ph.D., a student in Pitt’s Medical Scientist Training Program.

Related Links:
UPMC

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
FHD Surgical Imaging System
SV-M2K30

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Diagnostic Tool Identifies Amyloid Beta Plaques in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients
Fully Stretchable Solid Lithium-Ion Battery Paves Way For Flexible Wearable and ...
New Technique Treats Aggressive Brain Tumors by Disrupting Blood-Brain Barrier
Image: The first healthcare device to be powered by body heat was made possible by the use of liquid-based metals (Photo courtesy of Carnegie Mellon)

Healthcare Device Powered By Body Heat Marks First Step Toward Battery-Free Wearable Electronics

Portable, wearable electronics for physiological monitoring are gaining preference over traditional tethered devices in clinical settings due to their convenience for continuous or frequent monitoring.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE